Global Ultralight & Light Aircraft Market Review & Forecast 2015-2027 - The Market is Witnessing Technological Developments for Urban Air Mobility
Apr 05, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Technological Developments in the Field of Passenger Drones, Rising Advantages of Hybrid-Electric Propulsion over Traditional Propulsion and Technological Developments for Urban Air Mobility.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 End User Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Technological Developments in the Field of Passenger Drones
3.1.2 Rising Advantages of Hybrid-Electric Propulsion over Traditional Propulsion
3.1.3 Technological Developments for Urban Air Mobility
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Flight Operation
4.1 Conventional Take-Off and Landing (CTOL)
4.2 Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL)
5 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type
5.1 Ultralight Aircraft
5.2 Light Aircraft
6 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Technology
6.1 Unmanned
6.2 Manned
7 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Material
7.1 Composites
7.2 Aluminum
7.3 Other Materials
8 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Propulsion
8.1 Conventional Fuel
8.2 Electric/Hybrid
9 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By End User
9.1 Military
9.1.1 Military Cargo
9.1.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (Isr)
9.1.3 Training
9.1.4 Search & Rescue
9.1.5 Other Militaries
9.2 Civil & Commercial
9.2.1 Training
9.2.2 Medical
9.2.3 Personal & Passenger
9.2.4 Agriculture
9.2.5 Commercial Cargo
9.2.6 Survey & Research
9.2.7 Other Civil & Commercials
10 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Pilatus Aircraft
12.2 P&M Aviation
12.3 Textron Inc.
12.4 Pipistrel D.O.O Ajdovina
12.5 Autogyro GmbH
12.6 Evektor-Aerotechnik
12.7 Aeropro
12.8 Quicksilver Aircraft
12.9 Piper Aircraft
12.10 American Legend Aircraft Co.
12.11 Vulcan Air
12.12 Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.R.L.
12.13 Flight Design General Aviation GmbH
12.14 Cirrus Aircraft
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jzdjvq/global_ultralight?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article