Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Markets, 2017-2019 & 2026: Expanding Use of UAVs in Military Operations and Low Cost of Acquisition, Maintenance, and Operation
Aug 22, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultralight and Light Aircraft - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft market accounted for $6.71 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Expanding Use of UAVs in Military Operations and Low Cost of Acquisition, Maintenance, and Operation are impacting the market growth. However, irregular rising and falling in the Pattern of Aircraft Deliveries are restricting market growth.
By End User, Civil & Commercial accounted for the significant market share in the global market due to increment sought after for urban air mobility and increment in the assets raised by innovation engineers for common and business applications.
By geography, Asia Pacific acquired the largest market share in the global market due to supported by new infrastructure devolvement for urban air mobility, thereby providing various opportunities for ultralight and light aircraft manufacturers in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Composites
5.3 Aluminum
6 Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Flight Operation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing)
6.3 CTOL (Conventional Take-Off and Landing)
7 Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Propulsion
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Conventional Fuel
7.3 Electric/Hybrid
8 Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Light Aircraft
8.3 Ultralight Aircraft
9 Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Unmanned
9.3 Manned
10 Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Military
10.2.1 Training
10.2.2 Military Cargo
10.2.3 Search & Rescue
10.2.4 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)
10.2.5 Other Military
10.3 Civil & Commercial
10.3.1 Medical
10.3.2 Survey & Research
10.3.3 Agriculture
10.3.4 Training
10.3.5 Commercial Cargo
10.3.6 Personal & Passenger
11 Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Vulcan Air
13.2 Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.R.L.
13.3 Piper Aircraft
13.4 American Legend Aircraft Co.
13.5 Cirrus Aircraft
13.6 Pilatus Aircraft
13.7 Evektor-Aerotechnik
13.8 Autogyro GmbH
13.9 Pipistrel D.O.O Ajdovina
13.10 Aeropro
13.11 P&M Aviation
13.12 Textron Inc.
13.13 Quicksilver Aircraft
13.14 Flight Design General Aviation GmbH
