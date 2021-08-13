FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 874 Companies: 51 - Players covered include Dupont ; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Hydranautics - A Nitto Group Company.; Koch Membrane Systems Inc.; Kurita Water Industries Ltd.; Mar Cor Purification, Inc; Microdyn-Nadir GmbH; Nalco Water, An Ecolab Company; Ovivo Inc.; Pall Corporation; Pentair plc (UK); SUEZ - Water Technologies & Solutions; Veolia Environnement S.A. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Filtration, Consumables, Other Segments); Application (Washing Fluid, Process Feed); End-Use (Semiconductors, Coal Fired Power, Flat Panel Display, Pharmaceuticals, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Ultrapure Water Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2024

Ultrapure water, also termed as highly purified water or high-purity water, is free from all contaminants and conforms to strict guidelines regarding purity. Ultrapure water is required to be treated to ensure compliance with various quality standards followed by end-user industries including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, solar PV, power generation and various specialty applications like research laboratories. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultrapure Water is projected to reach US$7.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for Ultrapure Water, accounting for an estimated 29.5% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period.

The global market for ultrapure water is projected to expand steadily due to strong demand from major end-use industries, technological advancements and stringent regulations. In the coming years, the market growth is anticipated to be fueled by increasing applications, rising adoption owing to high degree of customization, strong demand from clean room practices and expansion of the semiconductor industry. Rising investment in wafer washing across developing countries and increasing deployment of supercritical and ultra-supercritical coal-fired plants are slated to provide new growth opportunities. The semiconductor industry is the primary contributor to growth of the global market owing to extensive consumption of ultrapure water in wafer fabrication and clean room practices. Manufacturers of semiconductor chips use ultrapure water during wafer production for wafer itching, washing and cleaning processes. Ultrapure water is an integral component of power generation plants and plays a vital role in coal-fired power plants as a result of increasing adoption of supercritical boilers. North America is the leading market for ultrapure water globally. The North American market is anticipated to gain from strong demand for the water in the US and Canada. The Asia-Pacific market for ultrapure water is driven by robust demand from semiconductor industry. Taiwan and South Korea represent the leading semiconductor manufacturing hubs across Asia-Pacific. More

