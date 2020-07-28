Global Ultrasonic Level Sensors Industry

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultrasonic Level Sensors estimated at US$176.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$289.4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.3% over the period 2020-2027. Continuous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$196.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Point segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Ultrasonic Level Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$64.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

AMETEK, Inc.

Balluff GmbH

Banner Engineering Corporation

Baumer SA

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

Continental AG

Endress+Hauser AG

Gems Sensors & Controls

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Keyence Corporation of America

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Migatron Corp.

Omega Engineering, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Vega Grieshaber KG

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

