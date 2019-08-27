Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market to 2027: High Adoption of Ultrasonic Technology in Construction and Materials Testing Applications

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall ultrasonic pulse velocity tester market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.



Market Insights



The global ultrasonic pulse velocity tester market is highly driven by the high adoption of ultrasonic technology in construction and materials testing applications. Ultrasonic pulse velocity testers offer high penetration power, high sensitivity and greater accuracy with better portability. Thus, these benefits boosting its demand across several industry verticals including construction, petrochemical industries, research laboratory, and others.



Additionally, the integration of ultrasonic velocity testers with the next-generation technologies to provide the automated operation are escalating the market growth. However, the error caused by the manual operation of the velocity testing is expected to restrain the growth of ultrasonic pulse velocity testing market. Moreover, the ongoing advancements in the ultrasonic pulse velocity testers to enable the accurate and cost-effective detection at the water treatment facilities, chemicals, and petrochemical industries are projected to create the several growth opportunities in this market in near future. Moreover, the major players in this market are more focusing on the integration of different features with the ultrasonic testers market to provide reliable and accurate information.



The global ultrasonic pulse velocity tester market is segmented into the frequency range, application, and the end-users. Based on the frequency range, the market is further bifurcated into less than 50 kHz, 50 kHz to 100 kHz, 100 kHz to 150 kHz and more than 150 kHz. Among this frequency range, the 50 kHz to 100 kHz frequency testers holds the maximum market shares owing to its growing applications in the material, petrochemical, and the other testing applications.



Among the geographies, North America held the maximum market share in the ultrasonic pulse velocity testing market. The factors such as the presence of major tester manufacture and the high adoption of ultrasonic pulse velocity testers in the various applications are promoting the growth of ultrasonic velocity the testers market in this region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing the region in this market, the growing investments in the infrastructural developments and the adoption of next-generation technologies are contributing in the ultrasonic pulse velocity tester market in this region.



Some of the major companies in this market include Mitech Co., Ltd., Canopus Instruments, Proceq Group, Aimil Ltd., Novotest, Olson Instruments Inc., Impact Test Equipment Ltd., Qualitest International Inc., James Instruments Inc, Cygnus Instruments, Stanlay, Papworths Construction Testing Equipment, Humboldt Mfg. Co., Controls S.p.A., and other companies.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market

2.2 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market, By Frequency Range, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market, By Applications, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market, By End Users, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market, By Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Value, 2017 - 2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Vendors, 2018

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Analysis, by Frequency Range, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Less than 50kHz

4.3 50kHz - 100kHz

4.4 100kHz - 150kHz

4.5 Above 150 kHz



Chapter 5 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Analysis, by Applications, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Void and Crack Detection

5.3 Non-destructive Strength Measurements

5.4 Infrastructure and construction testing

5.5 Elasticity measurements

5.6 Material science and research

5.7 Other Applications



Chapter 6 Global Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Analysis, by End Users, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Construction Industry

6.3 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

6.4 Oil and Gas Refineries

6.5 Aerospace and Defence

6.6 Research Institutes

6.7 Other End Users



Chapter 7 North America Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Europe Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Tester Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mitech Co., Ltd.

11.2 Canopus Instruments

11.3 Proceq Group

11.4 Aimil Ltd.

11.5 Novotest

11.6 Olson Instruments Inc.

11.7 Impact Test Equipment Ltd.

11.8 Qualitest International Inc.

11.9 James Instruments Inc.

11.10 Cygnus Instruments

11.11 Stanlay

11.12 Papworths Construction Testing Equipment

11.13 Humboldt Mfg. Co.

11.14 Controls S.p.A.



