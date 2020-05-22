Global Ultrasonic Sensor Market Report 2020-2030 - Surging Demand for Industrial Automation Presents Tremendous Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultrasonic Sensor Market Research Report: By Type, Application, End-user - Global Industry Share, Growth Analysis, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As a result of the growing demand from the manufacturing sector and mushrooming incorporation of ultrasonic sensors in automobiles, the market for these instruments is expected to witness massive advance during the forecast period (2020-2030), with a CAGR of 10.2%. At this rate, the global ultrasonic sensor market is predicted to increase in value from $4.1 billion in 2019 to $12.1 billion by 2030.



The rising demand for such instruments from different industries is a major factor driving the upswing in the ultrasonic sensor market value. At manufacturing plants, ultrasonic sensors are used in various important processes, such as diameter measurement of rolls, loop control, height measurement, tank water level measurement, and distance measurement. Furthermore, the escalating industrial production in developing countries is creating a high demand for these sensors, especially for the fluid level measurement application.



The rapidly growing adoption of such devices in automobiles is another important factor driving the ultrasonic sensor market. These sensors are used for various applications in automobiles, such as object detection and identification, level sensing in fuel tanks, and in park assist systems. Due to the surge in the production of vehicles, as a result of the increasing disposable income across the globe, especially in the emerging economies, such as Indonesia, China, and Thailand, the usage of ultrasonic sensors is set to skyrocket in the coming years.



Based on application, the ultrasonic sensor market is mainly categorized into distance measurement, level measurement, diameter measurement, loop control, and object & pallet detection. Amongst these, the object & pallet detection category is predicted to record the fastest growth, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. This is ascribed to the rising demand for such instruments for obstacle detection, especially in driverless cars. Furthermore, the rapid advancements in the food and beverage industry are expected to further boost the usage of object & pallet detection systems.



On the basis of type, the ultrasonic sensor market is divided into two categories, namely proximity detection and range measurement. Of these, the proximity detection category had the larger market share, in terms of revenue, in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the burgeoning use of ultrasonic proximity sensors in various food and beverage processing applications. The range measurement category is expected to register faster growth during the forecast period.



The biggest trend being witnessed in the ultrasonic sensor market is the rising demand for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). AMRs are experiencing a rapidly increasing demand from various industries, such as medical electronics, automotive, and oil & gas, primarily on account of the rising technological advancements and the strong focus toward high productivity, augmented operational capacity, and improved efficiency. Ultrasonic sensors are widely used in AMRs for obstacle detection and computing the distance between two objects.



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region accounted for the largest share, in terms of revenue, in the ultrasonic sensor market, in 2019. It is also expected to record the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The main factors resulting in APAC's leading share and swift advance in the market are the increasing automobile production and booming industrial manufacturing sector in the region, especially in countries such as India, China, and Thailand.



Hence, the progress of the automobile production and industrial manufacturing sector, especially in the emerging economies, will lead to the consistent growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-user

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Value

1.3.6.2 Volume

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 by Type

4.1.1.1 Range Measurement

4.1.1.1.1 Through Beam Sensor

4.1.1.1.2 Retro-Reflective Sensor

4.1.1.2 Proximity Detection

4.1.1.2.1 Proximity Sensor

4.1.1.2.2 2 Point Proximity Switch

4.1.2 by Application

4.1.2.1 Level Measurement

4.1.2.2 Distance Measurement

4.1.2.3 Object & Pallet Detection

4.1.2.4 Loop Control

4.1.2.5 Diameter Measurement

4.1.2.6 Others

4.1.3 by End-user

4.1.3.1 Food & Beverage

4.1.3.2 Automotive

4.1.3.3 Healthcare

4.1.3.4 Industrial

4.1.3.5 Agriculture

4.1.3.6 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Autonomous Mobile Robots

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing Demand from Manufacturing Industries

4.3.2.2 Increasing Use of Ultrasonic Sensors in Automobiles

4.3.2.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Operational Issues

4.3.3.2 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Surging Demand for Industrial Automation

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Range Measurement Ultrasonic Sensor Market, By Type

5.1.2 Proximity Detection Ultrasonic Sensor Market, By Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.4 Strategic Developments of Market Players

11.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.4.2 Product Launches

11.4.3 Partnerships



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Honeywell International Inc.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product & Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.2 OMRON Corporation

12.3 SICK AG

12.4 KEYENCE Corporation

12.5 Balluff GmbH

12.6 IFM Electronic GmbH

12.7 Pepperl+Fuchs AG

12.8 Rockwell Automation Inc.

12.9 Siemens AG

12.10 Banner Engineering Corporation

12.11 Baumer Holding AG



