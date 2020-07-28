Global Ultrasonic Sensors Industry
Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2027
Jul 28, 2020, 13:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultrasonic Sensors estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Proximity Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Retro-Reflective Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900460/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $955.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Ultrasonic Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$955.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.
Through Beam Sensors Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR
In the global Through Beam Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$959.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Balluff GmbH
- Baumer (Singapore) Pte., Ltd.
- Branson Ultrasonics Corporation
- Cambridge Ultrasonics
- Crest Ultrasonics Corp.
- Hielscher USA, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Migatron Corp.
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Senix Corp.
- Siemens AG
- Toposens GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900460/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ultrasonic Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ultrasonic Sensors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Ultrasonic Sensors Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Proximity Sensors (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Proximity Sensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Proximity Sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Retro-Reflective Sensors (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Retro-Reflective Sensors (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Retro-Reflective Sensors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Through Beam Sensors (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Through Beam Sensors (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Through Beam Sensors (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Automotive (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Automotive (Industry Vertical) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Automotive (Industry Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Oil & Gas (Industry Vertical) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Oil & Gas (Industry Vertical) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Oil & Gas (Industry Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Healthcare (Industry Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Food & Beverage (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Food & Beverage (Industry Vertical) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Food & Beverage (Industry Vertical) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Military & Defense (Industry Vertical) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Military & Defense (Industry Vertical) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Military & Defense (Industry Vertical) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Industrial (Industry Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Industrial (Industry Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Industrial (Industry Vertical) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Ultrasonic Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Ultrasonic Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry Vertical
for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Ultrasonic Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ultrasonic Sensors in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Japanese Ultrasonic Sensors Market in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 51: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Ultrasonic Sensors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Ultrasonic Sensors Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Ultrasonic Sensors in US$ Million
by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Review in China in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ultrasonic Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Ultrasonic Sensors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Ultrasonic Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Ultrasonic Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 65: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Ultrasonic Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 78: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Ultrasonic Sensors Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Ultrasonic Sensors in US$ Million
by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Ultrasonic Sensors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ultrasonic Sensors in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Ultrasonic Sensors Market in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 90: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Ultrasonic Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Spanish Ultrasonic Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry Vertical
for 2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Ultrasonic Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Ultrasonic Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Ultrasonic Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 107: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 110: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Ultrasonic Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 123: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Indian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry Vertical
for 2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 135: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ultrasonic Sensors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ultrasonic Sensors in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:
2020 to 2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Sensors Market in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 141: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Ultrasonic Sensors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 143: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Ultrasonic Sensors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Ultrasonic Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Ultrasonic Sensors Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Ultrasonic Sensors in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Ultrasonic Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Argentinean Ultrasonic Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 155: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Ultrasonic Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 168: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Ultrasonic Sensors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Ultrasonic Sensors Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Ultrasonic Sensors Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 174: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Ultrasonic Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 176: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Ultrasonic Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 181: The Middle East Ultrasonic Sensors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Ultrasonic Sensors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 185: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ultrasonic Sensors in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 188: Iranian Ultrasonic Sensors Market in US$ Million by
Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 189: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Ultrasonic Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 191: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Israeli Ultrasonic Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 194: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry Vertical for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Ultrasonic Sensors Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ultrasonic Sensors in US$
Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Ultrasonic Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Industry Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Ultrasonic Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 207: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Ultrasonic Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Ultrasonic Sensors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 213: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 214: African Ultrasonic Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Ultrasonic Sensors Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: African Ultrasonic Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Ultrasonic Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Industry Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: Ultrasonic Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900460/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker