Global Ultrasonic Sensors Industry

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultrasonic Sensors estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Proximity Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Retro-Reflective Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $955.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Ultrasonic Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$955.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Through Beam Sensors Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR



In the global Through Beam Sensors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$959.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Balluff GmbH

Baumer ( Singapore ) Pte., Ltd.

) Pte., Ltd. Branson Ultrasonics Corporation

Cambridge Ultrasonics

Crest Ultrasonics Corp.

Hielscher USA , Inc.

, Inc. Honeywell International, Inc.

Migatron Corp.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Senix Corp.

Siemens AG

Toposens GmbH

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

