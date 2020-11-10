Global Ultrasound Gels Market By End-User, By Type, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ultrasound Gels Market size is expected to reach $115.6 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period. A fluid media is needed to be put in the middle of the ultrasound probe and the skin to get a clear picture. Ultrasound gel is utilized as fluid media that act as coupling agents in these procedures. It comprises of Carbopol, propylene glycol, phenoxyethanol, glycerin, dyes, perfume, and water. They are formulated in various ratios and compositions relying on the producer and the recipes are exclusive.





Ultrasound gel being an inescapable element during the ultrasound scan is getting high demand from healthcare facilities. Consequently, the expanding procedural volume of ultrasound globally is a factor anticipated to drive the development of the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of ultrasound tools in point of care diagnostic and bedside monitoring will support the development of the market.



The rise of high-quality ultrasound gel with enhanced features, for example, odorless, colorless, without formaldehyde, and glycerin free is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. For example, Aquasonic Clear Ultrasound gel by Parker Laboratories is a colorless and odorless with high coupling productivity. The utilization of agents, for example, guar gum, hand sanitizer, cleanser, cornstarch slurry, lotion, gelatin, betadine, and surgical lube as an option in contrast to ultrasound gel in areas with restricted access is anticipated to limit the development of the market. Additionally, the launch of a mechanically advanced ultrasound probe covers and scan pads that can be utilized without gel is likewise anticipated to hamper market development.



The expanding adoption pace of ultrasound tools in medical settings because of its diagnostic productivity and cost-effectiveness is an element anticipated to boost the demand for the conductive medium during the forecast period. Furthermore, the expanding number of external sonography techniques requiring a low degree of sterility has added to its largest share of the market. Accessibility of option to ultrasound gels, the rise of gel-free sonography probes, and restricted access to clinical consumables in rustic zones are anticipated to oppose the development of the market during the forecast period. The sonography probes which are gel-free can be a significant threat to the market, however, its cost is restricting its adoption rate.



Based on End-User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic center, Clinics and Ambulatory center. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Non-sterile and Sterile. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Oji Holdings Corporation (Tele-Paper Malaysia), Medline Industries, Inc., Compass Health Brands Corporation, National Therapy Products, Inc., Parker Laboratories, Inc., Sonogel Vertriebs GmbH, HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Scrip, Inc., Besmed Health Business Corporation, and Eco-Med Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



