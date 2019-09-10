Global Ultrasound Market for Established and Emerging Clinical Applications 2018-2019 - Forecast to 2023
Sep 10, 2019, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ultrasound Market for Established and Emerging Clinical Applications, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service presents an analysis of the global ultrasound market. It provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, market size, revenue forecast, market penetration, market attractiveness, in cart-based, portable and ultra-portable ultrasound market. Analysis by established (ob-gyn, general diagnostic imaging and cardiovascular) and emerging (musculoskeletal, anesthesiology and endocrinology, emergency and critical care, primary care, urology) applications are provided.
Research Scope
Market trends (Utilization of established and emerging clinical applications, growth indicators, critical unmet needs and potential game-changing strategy, predictions, defining growth opportunities for ultrasound, technology trends driving ultrasound growth, future prospects, product profile, competitive structure; market metrics; market share; revenue; strategy)
Research Highlights
Ultrasound machines are becoming lighter, more portable, and compact due to advances in a number of areas of technology (e.g., scan mode, image retrieval, operation system, and so on.), and especially by the incorporation of laptop computer technology. Conventional breast ultrasound technologies are criticized as being too operator-dependent and user-biased. Hence, advancements in ultrasound technology have led to the drive toward automation in ultrasound procedures. As the system is software-controlled, it minimizes human intervention, thereby, reducing false readings, human errors, or biases. These factors determine the growth of the ultrasound market.
The growth of the ultrasound market is driven by the emerging clinical segment, as the established clinical segment has reached a saturation stage in most developed countries. With the introduction of portable and game-changing ultra-portable ultrasound, the market is witnessing tremendous unit shipments every year.
Growth of cart-based systems is primarily driven by India, China and eastern European countries, while developed regions use portable and ultra-portable ultrasound scanners. Growing awareness about the harmful effects of radiation exposure from other imaging modalities and delivery of ultrasound services at the site of patients who are immobile, increasing utility in emergency care settings are driving the uptake of ultrasound systems
Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future focus are discussed for vendor's.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Ultrasound Market Segmentation
- Ultrasound Market for Established and Emerging Clinical Applications - Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Key Findings - Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Key Findings
- Ultrasound Imaging - Gateway to Success
- Game-changing Strategies
- AI in Ultrasound - New Advancements and Future Developments
- Robotic Ultrasound - New Advancements and Future Developments
- Wearable Ultrasound - New Advancements and Future Developments
- Total Market Snapshot - Regional Findings
- Emerging Applications in Developing Economies* - Overview
- Market Engineering Measurements - Ultrasound Market
- Market Engineering Measurements - Cart-based Ultrasound Segment
- Market Engineering Measurements - Portable Ultrasound Segment
- Market Engineering Measurements - Ultraportable Ultrasound Segment
- CEO's Perspective
- Key Companies to Watch
- Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions
2. Total Market Overview
- Study Scope and Key Objectives
- Market Definition and Segmentation
- Total Market Snapshot - Market Overview
- Global Ultrasound Market Overview
- Total Ultrasound Market - Sales and Distribution Structure
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Ultrasound Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Market Forecast - Total Ultrasound Market
- Total Market Snapshot - Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumption and Definition
- Total Market Snapshot - Total Revenue Forecast
- Total Market Snapshot - Total Unit Shipment Forecast
- Pricing Trends Forecast by Segment
- Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Total Market Snapshot - Revenue and Unit Shipment by Ultrasound Segments
- Total Market Snapshot - Established Segment-Unit Shipment Forecast
- Total Market Snapshot - Established Segment Revenue Forecast
- Total Market Snapshot - Emerging Segment-Unit Shipment Forecast
- Total Market Snapshot - Emerging Segment Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
5. Competitive Environment - Global Ultrasound Market
- Total Ultrasound Market - Market Share Analysis of Competitors
- Competitive Environment - Global
- Total Market Snapshot - Market Impact of the Emerging Segment
6. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Managed Equipment Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - New Market Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Ultrasound Vendors
7. Cart-based Ultrasound Segment Analysis
- Cart-based Ultrasound Segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- Cart-based Ultrasound Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Cart-based Ultrasound Segment - Revenue Forecast
- Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
8. Portable Ultrasound Segment Analysis
- Portable Ultrasound Segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- Portable Ultrasound Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Portable Ultrasound Segment - Revenue Forecast
- Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. Ultraportable Ultrasound Segment Analysis
- Ultraportable Ultrasound Segment - Market Engineering Measurements
- Ultraportable Ultrasound Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Ultraportable Ultrasound Segment - Revenue Forecast
- Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
10. Regional Analysis - Ultrasound Market in North America
11. Regional Analysis - Ultrasound Market in Western Europe
12. Regional Analysis - Ultrasound Market in Eastern Europe
13. Regional Analysis - Ultrasound Market in Latin America
14. Regional Analysis - Ultrasound Market in APAC
15. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- Butterfly network
- Canon
- Clarius
- Fujifilm/Sonosite
- Fukuda Denshi
- GE
- Healcerion
- Hitachi
- Mindray
- Philips
- Samsung
- Siemens
- Sonoscanner
- Telemed
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88jew6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article