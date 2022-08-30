Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market to Reach $6.17 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component Type (UV Lamps, Quartz Sleeves), by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market is largely driven by the increased government initiatives along with the rising demand for ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment from healthcare organizations.



According to the WHO, for every hundred patients hospitalized at any given time, ten in developing countries and seven in developed countries will acquire at least one HAI. The infection rate is significantly higher in middle- and low-income countries, particularly in patients admitted to intensive care units or neonates, thus driving the industry growth.



Increasing awareness regarding the importance of water quality combined with the increasing suite of regulations has increased the need for a higher degree of disinfection and reduction in byproducts, thus a large number of companies are integrating purpose-built UV plants into the treatment processes to provide full network protection.



Industrial activities and urbanization have led to environmental degradation because of untreated or inadequately treated industrial wastewater effluents. As a result, the demand for UV disinfection for industrial wastewater treatment is gaining popularity as virtually all microorganisms are susceptible to chemical-free UV disinfection.



Several government initiatives such as rising government subsidies coupled with technological innovations, which is anticipated to drive industry growth. In addition, the rising coronavirus cases coupled with the increasing R&D spending is expected to boost the demand for UV disinfection systems over the coming years.



Companies are undertaking strategic initiatives to strengthen their product portfolio. In July 2020, Tennessee Valley Authority, a federally owned corporation in the U.S. that provides electricity, announced that it is going to provide incentives to schools and businesses to install UV systems to reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses such as COVID-19 in indoor settings.



The UV lamps segment led the market as it accounted for 36.6% of the total revenue share in 2021 owing to growing stress on hygiene and safety concerns, specifically in the food and healthcare industries

Poor indoor air quality leads to several health problems, which affect the overall well-being of humans. UV air purifiers are specially designed to use UV-C light to inactivate microorganisms and airborne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and molds

The municipal segment led the global UV disinfection equipment market in 2021 with a revenue share of 41.7% on account of the increased penetration of the technology in water & wastewater treatment plants in developed countries

North America led the global market and accounted for a revenue share of over 32.2% in 2021 owing to increasing investments in the chemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and automotive sectors of the U.S. and Canada

Owing to the rising industrialization and urbanization, Europe is one of the most polluted regions. Factors such as the developing automotive market, favorable industrial policies, and economic development, boost the product demand for air purification in Europe

