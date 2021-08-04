Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market to Reach $682.9 Million by 2026

Ultraviolet (UV) light refers to the naturally existing electromagnetic radiation present in the sunlight. Of the total light produced by the sun, only about 10% is actually the UV light with wavelengths (between 10nm and 400nm) that are longer than X-ray but shorter than visible light. The wavelength of the UV light is segregated into three bands, including UV-A, UV-B and UV-C, termed long, middle and short wavelengths, respectively. The UV-A covers the longest wavelength between 320 and 400 nm; the UV-B covers mid-range wavelengths between 280 and 320 nm; and UV-C covers the shortest wavelengths between 100 and 280 nm. The maximum of the UV-C and UV-B rays (with wavelengths below 290nm) produced by the sun gets blocked by the ozone layer present in the Earth's atmosphere. Specifically, the UV-C light with wavelength in the range of 254 nm is known to quickly destroy most of the bacteria and viruses. The COVID-19 crisis is fostering the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market by creating a pressing need to effectively deal with the deadly virus. UV disinfection represents a chemical-free process that exposes pathogens in a gaseous or liquid medium or on surfaces to UV irradiation for deactivating the DNA to hinder reproduction of the pathogen. Several studies have indicated that the use of a specific wavelength of UV light can kill over 99.9% of COVID-19 viruses present on surfaces and in airborne droplets. In addition, UVC germicidal irradiation offers effective physical disinfection as well as holds optimal germicidal effect and doesn't leave any residues. These benefits have resulted in strong demand and adoption of UV disinfection equipment across healthcare settings, offices and other work spaces. The COVID-19 outbreak provided a significant impetus to global shipment of UV disinfection equipment, a trend that is unlikely to abate soon.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation estimated at US$335 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$682.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period. Air Disinfectant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.3% CAGR to reach US$646.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surface Disinfectant segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.2% share of the global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $131.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $73.7 Million by 2026

The Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$131.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$73.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 10.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$81.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

The global market is driven by factors including increasing consumer awareness with respect to the importance of a clean environment, as increasing levels of air and water pollution is heightening the risk of infection, and the increasing incidence of HAIs (hospital acquired infections). In addition to the high number of HAIs, the UVGI market is also benefiting from the rapidly evolving changes in food packaging procedures. As a result, the food and drinks packaging sector is likely to emerge as a major end-user of UVGI solutions in the coming few years. The threat and risks related to infections and food-borne diseases are increasing consistently, rather than receding. Harmful microorganisms responsible for infections continue to evolve parallel to advancements in the fields of antibiotics and chemical formulations used in cleaning solutions and disinfectants. Over the last several decades, the world has been witnessing appearance of more aggressive microbe strains including SARS-like viruses, enterohaemorrhagic E. coli, and pandemic strains of the flu virus. In addition, increasing antibiotic-resistance of different species of bacteria is making it challenging to treat conditions once managed easily. These strains are resulting in serious infections and even death during outbreaks. Increasing threat and risks are prompting public health and medical agencies to emphasize the significance of hand hygiene. These efforts concentrate on preventive measures rather than relying on medical intervention. While improvements in modern medicine are extending lives, a number of new approaches are increasing vulnerability of patients to infections temporarily. More

