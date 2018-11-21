Global Undecylenic Acid Market 2018-2022: Use of Undecylenic Acids as Feedstocks for the Synthesis of Polyurethanes and Polyols Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Nov 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Undecylenic Acid Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global undecylenic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global undecylenic acid market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of undecylenic acid in different applications. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth of the antifungal drugs market. The use of undecylenic acid in antifungal drugs is a major application, as this acid can prevent growth of fungus and can be used to treat fungal skin infections.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the use of undecylenic acids as feedstocks for the synthetics is polyurethanes and polyols. Undecylenic acids are of vegetable oil origin and are used as renewable feedstock in the synthesis of polyurethanes and polyols.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the climatic conditions causing volatility in castor seeds prices. Fluctuation in raw material prices due to unfavorable climatic condition can considerably hamper the market growth during our forecast period.

Market drivers

Increasing demand for undecylenic acid in the flavours and fragrances sector

Availability of castor oil substitutes

Discovery of neuroprotective properties of undecylenic acid

Key vendors



Arkema

Hokoku

Merck

Vigon International

Kalpsutra Chemicals

Shreeji Pharma International

