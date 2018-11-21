Global Undecylenic Acid Market 2018-2022: Use of Undecylenic Acids as Feedstocks for the Synthesis of Polyurethanes and Polyols Gaining Momentum
The "Global Undecylenic Acid Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global undecylenic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global undecylenic acid market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of undecylenic acid in different applications. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growth of the antifungal drugs market. The use of undecylenic acid in antifungal drugs is a major application, as this acid can prevent growth of fungus and can be used to treat fungal skin infections.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the use of undecylenic acids as feedstocks for the synthetics is polyurethanes and polyols. Undecylenic acids are of vegetable oil origin and are used as renewable feedstock in the synthesis of polyurethanes and polyols.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the climatic conditions causing volatility in castor seeds prices. Fluctuation in raw material prices due to unfavorable climatic condition can considerably hamper the market growth during our forecast period.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the Key vendors in this market space?
Market drivers
- Increasing demand for undecylenic acid in the flavours and fragrances sector
- Availability of castor oil substitutes
- Discovery of neuroprotective properties of undecylenic acid
Key vendors
- Arkema
- Hokoku
- Merck
- Vigon International
- Kalpsutra Chemicals
- Shreeji Pharma International
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Cosmetics and perfumes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Polyamides - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Discovery of neuroprotective properties of undecylenic acid
- Use of undecylenic acids as feedstocks for the synthesis of polyurethanes and polyols
- Additive manufacturing: The way forward
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
