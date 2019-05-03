Global Underfloor Heating Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Positions of Key Vendors - Danfoss A/S, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens, & Uponor

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Underfloor Heating Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts have predicted that the underfloor heating market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

The increasing refurbishment and replacement demand will trigger the underfloor heating market growth during the forthcoming years. Old HVAC systems are increasingly being replaced with modern variants including the underfloor heating systems as a part of increasing the energy efficiency of the buildings.

As a result, advantages of modern systems including reduced operation costs and higher energy efficiency will encourage millions of homeowners in the US to replace their old HVAC systems with modern ones including the underfloor heating. As a result, the growing demand for HVAC refurbishments will boost the underfloor heating market growth in the forthcoming years.

Market Overview

The rise in global construction activities



One of the growth drivers of the global underfloor heating market is the rise in global construction activities. The growth in residential, commercial, and infrastructure construction activities across the globe is expected to increase the demand for underfloor heating systems and components during the forecast period.



Easy availability of substitutes



One of the challenges in the growth of the global underfloor heating market is the easy availability of substitutes. The adoption of district heating systems has become a major challenge for the growth of the global underfloor heating market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. The lifespan of crosslinked polyethylene tubes is higher, which makes it the preferred choice among manufacturers of underfloor heating systems to provide crosslinked polyethylene tubes. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Hydronic underfloor heating - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electric underfloor heating - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Use of crosslinked polyethylene tubing

Emergence of smart thermostats

Focus on reducing energy consumption and operating costs

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Danfoss A/S

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens

Uponor Corporation

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w19mom





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

