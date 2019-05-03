Global Underfloor Heating Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Positions of Key Vendors - Danfoss A/S, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens, & Uponor
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Underfloor Heating Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts have predicted that the underfloor heating market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.
The increasing refurbishment and replacement demand will trigger the underfloor heating market growth during the forthcoming years. Old HVAC systems are increasingly being replaced with modern variants including the underfloor heating systems as a part of increasing the energy efficiency of the buildings.
As a result, advantages of modern systems including reduced operation costs and higher energy efficiency will encourage millions of homeowners in the US to replace their old HVAC systems with modern ones including the underfloor heating. As a result, the growing demand for HVAC refurbishments will boost the underfloor heating market growth in the forthcoming years.
Market Overview
The rise in global construction activities
One of the growth drivers of the global underfloor heating market is the rise in global construction activities. The growth in residential, commercial, and infrastructure construction activities across the globe is expected to increase the demand for underfloor heating systems and components during the forecast period.
Easy availability of substitutes
One of the challenges in the growth of the global underfloor heating market is the easy availability of substitutes. The adoption of district heating systems has become a major challenge for the growth of the global underfloor heating market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. The lifespan of crosslinked polyethylene tubes is higher, which makes it the preferred choice among manufacturers of underfloor heating systems to provide crosslinked polyethylene tubes. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Hydronic underfloor heating - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Electric underfloor heating - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of crosslinked polyethylene tubing
- Emergence of smart thermostats
- Focus on reducing energy consumption and operating costs
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Danfoss A/S
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Siemens
- Uponor Corporation
PART 14: APPENDIX
