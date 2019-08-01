Global Undersea Warfare Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024: Opportunities in the Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Undersea Warfare Systems

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Undersea Warfare Systems Market: Focus on Weapons and Countermeasures, Sensors and Sonars, Unmanned Underwater System, Communication System and Airborne Detection System - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Undersea Warfare Systems Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.



The global undersea warfare systems market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period 2019-2024, due to escalating demand for underwater security. Moreover, there are various countries that are actively increasing their defense spending to procure defense products and equipment in order to improve their military strength. The global undersea warfare systems market has evolved significantly with the increasing threats from underwater systems such as submarines and unmanned underwater vehicles.



There have been an increasing degree of conflicts and rising number of war situations in various nations creating tension among the countries. Therefore, several countries across the globe are actively strengthening their military capabilities by putting efforts into increasing their spending on military products and equipment. This increasing budget also includes the undersea warfare systems in order to encounter the associated underwater threats from various sources including enemy submarines and underwater weapons attacks.



The key manufacturers of undersea warfare systems are actively putting their efforts toward the development of more advanced systems for cost-effectiveness and enhanced endurance. According to BIS Research Analysis, the global undersea warfare systems market was $9.96 billion in 2018.



The advancements in undersea warfare systems have prompted manufacturers to build enhanced systems and the old systems are being upgraded with advanced versions. Raytheon Inc., BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, SAAB, Harris Corporation, among others, are some of the leading manufacturers that develop undersea warfare systems.



Undersea warfare systems are categorized on the basis of type such as weapons and countermeasures, sensors and sonars, communication systems, unmanned systems and airborne detection systems. On the basis of current developments, the weapons and countermeasures systems are expected to have the highest demand during the forecast period. These systems are in huge demand across several major economies. However, owing to the increased focus of countries towards acquiring undersea warfare systems, the market is anticipated to exhibit fast growth.



The U.S. is one of the most prominent countries for the North America undersea warfare systems market. The increasing defense spending is expected to enhance the procurement of defense-related products and equipment across the U.S. Moreover, the U.S. is focusing on strengthening its underwater security to protect the nation from the consequences of growing tensions with the nations having a strong base for underwater weapons such as China.



The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends and developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including corporate overview, financials, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented by type, namely weapons and countermeasures, sensors and sonars, communication systems, unmanned systems, and airborne detection systems. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the geographical analysis including country analysis for more than 10 different countries.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 70 players in the undersea warfare systems ecosystem and draws upon the insights from the in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders of more than 10 leading companies, market participants and vendors. The report also profiles around 15 companies among which are Raytheon Inc., BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, SAAB, Harris Corporation, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Defense Modernization Programs

1.1.2 Growing Disputes Between Countries Over Maritime Borders

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 Environmental Challenges due to Undersea Systems

1.2.2 Issues in Interpretation of Machine Learning Models

1.2.3 Technical Challenges with Undersea Warfare Systems

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Improvements in Underwater Technologies

1.3.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Undersea Warfare Systems



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking Map



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Military Expenditure on Unmanned Systems

3.3 Share of Submarine Fleet by Country

3.4 Product Pricing Analysis of Undersea Warfare Systems

3.5 Technology Roadmap: Upcoming Technology

3.5.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Undersea Warfare Systems

3.6 Ongoing Programs for Undersea Warfare Systems

3.7 Government's Selection Criteria for Defense Contractors

3.8 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Global Undersea Warfare Systems Market, 2019 to 2024

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Undersea Warfare Systems Market (by Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Weapons and Countermeasures

5.3 Sensors and Sonars

5.4 Unmanned Underwater Systems

5.4.1 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

5.4.2 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

5.4.3 Hybrid Unmanned Underwater Vehicles

5.5 Communication Systems

5.6 Airborne Detection Systems

5.6.1 Sonobuoys

5.6.2 Dipping Sonars and Airborne Laser Mine Detection Systems (ALMDS)

5.6.3 Magnetic Anomaly Detectors (MAD)

5.6.4 Radars



6 Global Undersea Warfare Systems Market (by Region)



7 Company Profiles



Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

BAE Systems

ECA Group

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

S.A. de Electronica Submarina

SAAB



Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Ultra Electronics

