Global Unified Communications and Collaboration Industry

Unified Communications and Collaboration market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.6%. Telephony, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.7 Billion by the year 2025, Telephony will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$720.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$632.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Telephony will reach a market size of US$714.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 8x8 Inc.
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- Avaya Inc.
- Broadsoft, Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- FuzeBox Inc.
- Genesys
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mitel Networks Corporation
- NEC Corporation of America
- PanTerra Networks Inc.
- Polycom
- Premiere Global Services Inc.
- RingCentral Inc.
- Unify Inc.
- West Corporation
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
