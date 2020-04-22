Global Unified Communications and Collaboration Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Unified Communications and Collaboration market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.6%. Telephony, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.7 Billion by the year 2025, Telephony will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$720.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$632.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Telephony will reach a market size of US$714.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Availability of Diverse Communication & Collaboration Channels

Heightens the Need for Unification

Recent Market Activity

From a Niche Solution to a Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity,

UCC Evolves into a Market Force to Reckon With

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Unified Communications and Collaboration Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8x8, Inc. (USA)

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)

Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Avaya, Inc. (USA)

Blue Jeans Network (USA)

Broadsoft, Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

FuzeBox, Inc. (USA)

Genesys (USA)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)

NEC Corporation of America (USA)

PanTerra Networks, Inc. (USA)

Polycom (USA)

Premiere Global Services, Inc. (PGi) (USA)

RingCentral, Inc. (USA)

Unify (Germany)

West Corporation (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Trends Impacting UCC Market

Increased Usage of Cloud

Customized UC Apps Gain Prominence

Video Content - An Integral Part of Digital Transformation

UC Vendors Add Team Chat Applications

Immersive Group Collaboration Platforms

Growing Focus on Green IT Initiatives Propels Growth of UCC

Virtualized Unified Communications Grows in Popularity as a Key

Efficiency Enhancing Strategy

Growing Demand for Conferencing & Collaborative Capabilities to

Boost Adoption of UCC among Organizations

Integration of WebRTC into UCC Solutions to Invigorate Market

Growth

The Explosion of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Emergence of

Mobile UCC

Disruptive Emergence of Social Business Drives the Integration

of Social Media with UCC

Consolidation of Large Enterprises

Gradually Phasing Out Vendor Support for PBX Accelerates the

Migration to Pure IP Based UC Platforms

Despite Growing Competition from Hosted & Hybrid Models, On-

Premise Solutions Continue to Lead Revenue Share

Cloud Based Unified Communication & Collaboration Services Gain

Prominence

Rising Preference for Hosted IP Telephony Services Over

Premise-based Infrastructure - A Case in Point

Hybrid Model to Gain Robust Adoption in Coming Years

Mushrooming SMBs Spur Adoption of UCC

Developing Markets to Witness Strong Growth

Innovations in the UC Market

Tracing UCC Adoption Patterns in Key End-Use Industries

Banking, Finance & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare Industry

Retail Industry

Key Challenges to Growth

Security Issue

Cost of Ownership Still a Concern

Low Demand for PBX based Systems

Complex Integration & Demand for Skilled Resources

High-Bandwidth Requirements & Network Issues

Interoperability Issue Burns Bright





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled:254

