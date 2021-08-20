Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Report 2021-2027: Despite Growing Competition from Hosted & Hybrid Models, On-Premise Solutions Continue to Lead Revenue Share

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unified Communications and Collaboration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Unified Communications and Collaboration estimated at US$33.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Telephony, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Collaboration segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Unified Communications and Collaboration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Unified Messaging Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Unified Messaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Availability of Diverse Communication & Collaboration Channels Heightens the Need for Unification

Recent Market Activity

From a Niche Solution to a Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity, UCC Evolves into a Market Force to Reckon With

Market Outlook

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends Impacting UCC Market

Increased Usage of Cloud

Customized UC Apps Gain Prominence

Video Content - An Integral Part of Digital Transformation

UC Vendors Add Team Chat Applications

Immersive Group Collaboration Platforms

Growing Focus on Green IT Initiatives Propels Growth of UCC

Virtualized Unified Communications Grows in Popularity as a Key Efficiency Enhancing Strategy

Growing Demand for Conferencing & Collaborative Capabilities to Boost Adoption of UCC among Organizations

Integration of WebRTC into UCC Solutions to Invigorate Market Growth

The Explosion of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Emergence of Mobile UCC

Disruptive Emergence of Social Business Drives the Integration of Social Media with UCC

Consolidation of Large Enterprises

Gradually Phasing Out Vendor Support for PBX Accelerates the Migration to Pure IP Based UC Platforms

Despite Growing Competition from Hosted & Hybrid Models, On-Premise Solutions Continue to Lead Revenue Share

Cloud Based Unified Communication & Collaboration Services Gain Prominence

Rising Preference for Hosted IP Telephony Services Over Premise-based Infrastructure - A Case in Point

Hybrid Model to Gain Robust Adoption in Coming Years

Mushrooming SMBs Spur Adoption of UCC

Developing Markets to Witness Strong Growth

Innovations in the UC Market

Tracing UCC Adoption Patterns in Key End-Use Industries

Banking, Finance & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare Industry

Retail Industry

Key Challenges to Growth

Security Issue

Cost of Ownership Still a Concern

Low Demand for PBX based Systems

Complex Integration & Demand for Skilled Resources

High-Bandwidth Requirements & Network Issues

Interoperability Issue Burns Bright

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 254

