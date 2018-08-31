Global Unified Communications (Enterprises, Education, Government, Healthcare) Market, 2018-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Unified Communications Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (On-premise, Cloud-based/Hosted), By Application (Enterprises, Education, Government, Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global unified communications market size is expected to reach USD 143.49 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.







Expansion of organizations in international markets and growing need for real-time and efficient communication systems is expected to augment industry growth over the next few years.







Global institutional and government initiatives supporting the introduction of unified communication deployment across various industry sectors is expected to positively impact market growth. Technological advancements and surging adoption of cloud computing technologies are expected to drive demand for hosted UC solutions. Cloud-based systems are easier to maintain and provide fast and seamless communication capabilities at minimal capital expenditure. Characterized by an OPEX model and featuring quick implementation, flexibility, and automated upgrades, it is also particularly well suited for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).







Increased deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistants such as Cortana, Siri, and Alexa to predict consumer behavior and guide customer service to solve a problem is also projected to benefit the market. Such virtual assistants are expected to witness greater deployment of bots as an authentic alternative to human interaction for customer service. Additionally, merging of traditional telecom and IT functions along with emergence of convergence has enabled several businesses to become familiar with UC and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) concepts.







Furthermore, enterprises are planning to converge their unified communication applications around a single vendor, with most choosing Microsoft Corporation and Cisco Systems, Inc. For instance, Comcast Business has offered integration between its cloud phone service, business voice edge, and Microsoft Office 365, making it possible for Office 365 to receive or initiate calls from Outlook. This integration has allowed users to make phone calls while responding to an email.







Moreover, emergence of Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) technology has enabled users to join web conferences or make calls without needing to download any plug-ins or additional software. WebRTC intends to offer economical real-time communication options with less of human resource investment. WebRTC surpasses web conferencing and VoIP by offering click-to-call capabilities as witnessed on Amazon's Mayday button, which enables visitors to make free video or voice calls directly to a business through the Internet browser.







Further key findings from the report suggest:

On-premise UC solutions dominated the industry with a share of over 55.0% in 2016. Growth can be attributed to ease of customization and control they offer

The enterprise application dominated the industry in 2016 accounting for a share of over 50.0%. Increased adoption of UC across various industry verticals contributes to segment growth

The Asia Pacific region captured a share of more than 24.0% in 2016. Increasing modernization and industrialization in the region, with significant contribution from China and India , has led to a surge in adoption of UC solutions

region captured a share of more than 24.0% in 2016. Increasing modernization and industrialization in the region, with significant contribution from and , has led to a surge in adoption of UC solutions Key players in the industry include Cisco Systems Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; IBM Corporation; Verizon Communications Inc.; and Polycom Inc.

Key Topics Covered:







Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



1.1. Research methodology



1.2. Research scope and assumptions



1.3. List of data sources







Chapter 2. Market Snapshot



2.1. Unified communications - Market snapshot and key buying criteria, 2013 - 2024







Chapter 3. Unified Communications Industry Outlook



3.1. Market segmentation



3.2. Market size and growth prospects



3.3. Unified communications value chain analysis



3.4. Unified communications system market dynamics



3.4.1. Market driver analysis



3.4.1.1. Increasing adoption of BYOD



3.4.1.2. Rising penetration of mobile devices



3.4.1.3. Usage of unified communications as a service



3.4.2. Market restraint analysis



3.4.2.1. Initial capital outlay



3.4.2.2. Lack of interoperability



3.5. Industry analysis - Porter's



3.6. Unified communications - Company market share analysis, 2015



3.6.1. Key company analysis, 2015



3.7. Penetration & growth prospect mapping



3.8. Unified communications PESTEL analysis







Chapter 4. Market Categorization 1: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



4.1. Unified communications market share, by product, 2015 & 2024



4.2. On-premise



4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024



4.3. Cloud - Based/Hosted



4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024







Chapter 5. Market Categorization 2: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



5.1. Unified communications market share, by application, 2015 & 2024



5.2. Enterprise



5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024



5.3. Education



5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024



5.4. Government



5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024



5.5. Healthcare



5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024



5.6. Others



5.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024







Chapter 6. Market Categorization 3: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product & Application



6.1. Unified communications market share, by region, 2015 & 2024



6.2. North America



6.2.1. Unified communications system market by product, 2013 - 2024



6.2.2. Unified communications system market by application, 2013 - 2024



6.2.3. U.S.



6.2.3.1. Unified communications system market by product, 2013 - 2024



6.2.3.2. Unified communications system market by application, 2013 - 2024



6.2.4. Canada



6.2.4.1. Unified communications system market by product, 2013 - 2024



6.2.4.2. Unified communications system market by application, 2013 - 2024



6.2.5. Mexico



6.2.5.1. Unified communications system market by product, 2013 - 2024



6.2.5.2. Unified communications system market by application, 2013 - 2024



6.3. Europe



6.3.1. Unified communications system market by product, 2013 - 2024



6.3.2. Unified communications system market by application, 2013 - 2024



6.3.3. Germany



6.3.3.1. Unified communications system market by product, 2013 - 2024



6.3.3.2. Unified communications system market by application, 2013 - 2024



6.3.4. UK



6.3.4.1. Unified communications system market by product, 2013 - 2024



6.3.4.2. Unified communications system market by application, 2013 - 2024



6.4. Asia Pacific



6.4.1. Unified communications system market by product, 2013 - 2024



6.4.2. Unified communications system market by application, 2013 - 2024



6.4.3. China



6.4.3.1. Unified communications system market by product, 2013 - 2024



6.4.3.2. Unified communications system market by application, 2013 - 2024



6.4.4. India



6.4.4.1. Unified communications system market by product, 2013 - 2024



6.4.4.2. Unified communications system market by application, 2013 - 2024



6.4.5. Japan



6.4.5.1. Unified communications system market by product, 2013 - 2024



6.4.5.2. Unified communications system market by application, 2013 - 2024



6.5. South America



6.5.1. Unified communications system market by product, 2013 - 2024



6.5.2. Unified communications system market by application, 2013 - 2024



6.5.3. Brazil



6.5.3.1. Unified communications system market by product, 2013 - 2024



6.5.3.2. Unified communications system market by application, 2013 - 2024



6.6. MEA



6.6.1. Unified communications system market by product, 2013 - 2024



6.6.2. Unified communications system market by application, 2013 - 2024







Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape



7.1. Alcatel-Lucent



7.1.1. Company Overview



7.1.2. Revenue Analysis



7.1.4. Strategic Development



7.2. Avaya Inc.



7.2.1. Company Overview



7.2.2. Revenue Analysis



7.2.3. Product Benchmarking



7.2.4. Strategic Development



7.3. Cisco Systems Inc.



7.3.1. Company Overview



7.3.2. Revenue Analysis



7.3.3. Product Benchmarking



7.3.4. Strategic Development



7.4. IBM Corporation



7.4.1. Company Overview



7.4.2. Revenue Analysis



7.4.3. Product Benchmarking



7.4.4. Strategic Development



7.5. Microsoft Corporation



7.5.1. Company Overview



7.5.2. Revenue Analysis



7.5.3. Product Benchmarking



7.5.4. Strategic Development



7.6. NEC Corporation



7.6.1. Company Overview



7.6.2. Revenue Analysis



7.6.3. Product Benchmarking



7.6.4. Strategic Development



7.7. Plantronics Inc.



7.7.1. Company Overview



7.7.2. Revenue Analysis



7.7.3. Product Benchmarking



7.7.4. Strategic Development



7.8. Polycom Inc



7.8.1. Company Overview



7.8.2. Revenue Analysis



7.8.3. Product Benchmarking



7.8.4. Strategic Development



7.9. ShoreTel Inc.



7.9.1. Company Overview



7.9.2. Revenue Analysis



7.9.3. Product Benchmarking



7.9.4. Strategic Development



7.10. Unify GmbH & Co. KG



7.10.1. Company Overview



7.10.2. Revenue Analysis



7.10.3. Product Benchmarking



7.10.4. Strategic Development



7.11. Verizon Communications Inc.



7.11.1. Company Overview



7.11.2. Revenue Analysis



7.11.3. Product Benchmarking



7.11.4. Strategic Development







List of Tables



Table 1 Global unified communications market revenue, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 2 Global unified communications market revenue by region, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 3 Global unified communications market revenue by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 4 Hosted vs. on-premise UC



Table 5 Global unified communications market revenue by application, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 6 Unified communications - Key market driver impact



Table 7 Global hosted unified communications demand, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 8 Global hosted unified communications demand by region, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 9 Global hosted unified communications demand, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 10 Global on-premise unified communications demand by region, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 11 Global demand for unified communication in enterprises, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 12 Global demand for unified communication in enterprises by region, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 13 Global demand for unified communication in education, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 14 Global demand for unified communication in education by region, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 15 Global demand for unified communication in government, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 16 Global demand for unified communication in government by region, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 17 Global demand for unified communication in healthcare, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 18 Global demand for unified communication in healthcare by region, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 19 Global demand for unified communication in other application, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 20 Global demand for unified communication in other application by region, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 21 North America market by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 22 North America market by application, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 23 US market by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 24 US market by application, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 25 Canada market by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 26 Canada market by application, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 27 Mexico market by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 28 Mexico market by application, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 29 Europe market by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 30 Europe market by application, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 31 Germany market by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 32 Germany market by application, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 33 UK market by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 34 UK market by application, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 35 Asia Pacific market by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 36 Asia Pacific market by application, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 37 China market by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 38 China market by application, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 39 India market by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 40 India market by application, 2014 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 41 Japan market by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 42 Japan market by application, 2014 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 43 South America market by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 44 South America market by application, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 45 Brazil market by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 46 Brazil market by application, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 47 MEA market by product, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)



Table 48 MEA market by application, 2012 - 2024 (USD Billion)







List of Figures



FIG. 1 Market segmentation & scope



FIG. 2 Unified communications market size and growth prospects



FIG. 3 Unified communications - Value chain analysis



FIG. 4 Market dynamics



FIG. 5 Unified communications market size and growth prospects



FIG. 6 Unified communications market size and growth prospects



FIG. 7 Unified communications market size and growth prospects



FIG. 8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



FIG. 9 Unified communications - Company market share, 2015



FIG. 10 Unified communications - Key company analysis, 2015



FIG. 11 Penetration & growth prospect mapping



FIG. 12 Unified communications - PESTEL analysis



FIG. 13 Unified communication market share by product, 2015 & 2024



FIG. 14 Unified communication market share by application, 2015 & 2024



FIG. 15 Unified communications market share by region, 2015 & 2024







Companies Mentioned









Alcatel-Lucent

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Plantronics Inc.

Polycom Inc

ShoreTel Inc.

Unify GmbH & Co. KG

Verizon Communications Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7b98sj/global_143_5bn?w=5

