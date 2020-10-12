Global Unmanned Aircraft and Systems Marketplace 2020-2025: Focus on Commercial and Military Controlled, Autonomous, and Semi-autonomous Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Aircraft and Systems (UAS) Marketplace: Commercial and Military Controlled, Autonomous, and Semi-autonomous Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) including Drones and Remotely Piloted Vehicles (RPV) Global and Regional Market Assessment and Forecasts 2020 - 2025 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates commercial and military Unmanned Aircraft and Systems marketplace including enabling technologies, applications, market analysis, and more.



The report provides an analysis of current market conditions and provides an outlook for the future with forecasts from 2020 to 2025 by segment, product, technology, vertical markets and applications. All purchases include time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.



Leading companies such as Amazon are planning the widespread use of UAVs for retail delivery and related logistics. Drones are also anticipated to be used extensively in public safety including law enforcement, search and rescue operations. In addition, commercial drone services companies are anticipated to make a big impact on enterprise and industrial business operations.



Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) can be generally segmented into those that are remotely piloted and those that have at least some degree of autonomous operation. While the consumer market is becoming increasingly interested in small unmanned aircraft systems (a subset of all UAS, typically flown for hobby and recreational purposes), the type and number of applications for UAS for business applications is rapidly expanding across a diverse array of industry verticals.



The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market comprises commercial and military applications. Commercial drone technology includes energy and propulsion systems, automation system, collision avoidance system, cybersecurity and jamming, on-board data processing, and communication data links and radio frequency spectrum capacity. Military UAS applications include defense and various homeland security solutions.



The commercial drone market segment comprises hardware, software and services. By way of example, drone hardware includes fixed-wing drones, rotary bland drones, nano-drones, and hybrid drones. Commercial drone market segments assessed include Energy and Propulsion, Automation Systems, Collision Avoidance Systems, Cyber Security, On-board (distributed) Data Processing, and Distributed Communications (communication data links and radio).



Drone-enabled services include mapping, survey, and inspection services of critical assets such as wind turbines, utility assets, and commercial properties. Accordingly, this research sees both stand-alone services companies as well as those integrated with communications service providers. By way of example, Verizon Communications purchased Skyward, which provides drone solutions to a variety of companies.



Target Audience:

UAV manufacturers

Drone services companies

Telecommunications companies

Electronics component providers

Internet of Things (IoT) companies

Retail and wholesale service providers

Venture capitalists, consultants, and related

Commercial, military, and government organizations

Select Report Findings:

Open platforms and APIs is opening up global UAV application development marketplace

Emerging opportunities are developing for UAV fleet management and UAV solutions as a service

Biggest UAV market drivers are enterprise and industrial segments and government smart city solutions

Integrated drone and smart city applications will be commonplace in 54% of major metropolitan areas by 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Drone Overview

2.2 Drone Use Cases and Value

2.3 Drone Technologies



3.0 Commercial Drone Applications

3.1 Package Delivery

3.1.1 Less Expensive Faster Delivery

3.1.2 Economic Challenges

3.1.3 Opportunities

3.1.4 Players

3.2 Imaging

3.3 Security

3.3.1 Traffic Monitoring

3.3.2 SWAT

3.3.3 Anti-Poaching

3.4 Search and Rescue

3.5 Fire Fighting

3.6 Military/Defense

3.7 Surveying and Mapping



4.0 Robotics Companies and Solutions

4.1 Americas

4.1.1 2G Engineering

4.1.2 3D Robotics

4.1.3 Adept Technology Inc.

4.1.4 Aethon Inc.

4.1.5 Alphabet, Inc. (Google)

4.1.6 Amazon Robotics

4.1.7 Anki Inc.

4.1.8 Apex Automation and Robotics

4.1.9 Auris Surgical Robotics Inc.

4.1.10 Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

4.1.11 Axium Inc.

4.1.12 Canvas Technology

4.1.13 Carbon Robotics

4.1.14 Carbon3D

4.1.15 Celera Motion

4.1.16 Clearpath Robotics

4.1.17 Construction Robotics

4.1.18 CyPhy Works

4.1.19 Denso Wave Inc.

4.1.20 Ekso Bionics

4.1.21 Ellison Technologies Inc.

4.1.22 Energid Technologies

4.1.23 Epson Robots

4.1.24 Fetch Robotics

4.1.25 Ghost Robotics LLC

4.1.26 Greensea Systems Inc.

4.1.27 Hypertherm Inc.

4.1.28 IAM Robotics

4.1.29 inVia Robotics

4.1.30 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

4.1.31 Jibo

4.1.32 Kairos Autonomi

4.1.33 Kraken Sonar Systems Inc.

4.1.34 Lockheed Martin

4.1.35 Locus Robotics

4.1.36 Micromo

4.1.37 Modbot Inc.

4.1.38 PrecisionHawk

4.1.39 ReWalk Robotics

4.1.40 RobotLAB Inc.

4.1.41 Rockwell Automation Inc.

4.1.42 Rokid Inc.

4.1.43 SapientX Inc.

4.1.44 Savioke

4.1.45 Seegrid

4.1.46 Sharp Electronics Corp.

4.1.47 SkySpecs

4.1.48 Soft Robotics Inc.

4.1.49 Softweb Solutions Inc.

4.1.50 SRI International

4.1.51 Stubli

4.1.52 Stryker (MAKO Surgical)

4.1.53 Suitable Technologies

4.1.54 SynTouch

4.1.55 Teradyne Inc.

4.1.56 Titan Medical

4.1.57 TM Robotics

4.1.58 TORC Robotics

4.1.59 Transcend Robotics

4.1.60 ULC Robotics Inc.

4.1.61 Universal Robotics

4.1.62 Vecna Technologies

4.1.63 Verb Surgical

4.1.64 VEX Robotics

4.1.65 VGo Communications

4.1.66 Vigilant Robots

4.1.67 Virtual Incision Corporation

4.1.68 Willrich Precision Instrument Co.

4.1.69 World Drone Academy

4.1.70 Wynright (Daifuku Co Ltd)

4.1.71 Yaskawa Motoman

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1 Aurotek Corp.

4.2.2 Cyberdyne

4.2.3 Daihen Corp.

4.2.4 DJI

4.2.5 FANUC Robotics

4.2.6 Foxconn Technology Group

4.2.7 GreyOrange

4.2.8 Hanson Robotics Ltd.

4.2.9 Kawasaki

4.2.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

4.2.11 Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

4.2.12 Pari Robotics

4.2.13 Qihan Technology Co.

4.2.14 Samsung

4.2.15 Seven Dreamers Laboratories Inc.

4.2.16 Siasun Robot and Automation Co Ltd.

4.2.17 SoftBank Robotics Corporation

4.2.18 Sony

4.2.19 Toyota

4.2.20 WaveBot

4.2.21 Yamaha Robotics

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 ABB Robotics

4.3.2 AMS RBR

4.3.3 Blue Ocean Robotics ApS

4.3.4 Comau Robotics

4.3.5 Delphi Automotive

4.3.6 Kuka Robotics

4.3.7 Milvus Robotics

4.3.8 Mobile Industrial Robots ApS

4.3.9 Open Bionics

4.3.10 Reis Robotics

4.3.11 Roboplan

4.3.12 Robosoft Services Robots

4.3.13 Schunk

4.3.14 Siemens

4.3.15 Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd.

4.3.16 SSI Schaefer

4.3.17 Starship Technologies

4.3.18 Staubli International AG

4.3.19 Swisslog

4.3.20 Teun

4.3.21 Touch Bionics

4.3.22 Universal Robots A/S

4.3.23 Visual Components Oy

4.3.24 ZenRobotics



5.0 Commercial Drones Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

5.1 Global Market Revenue Forecast 2020 - 2025

5.1.1 Global Drone Market Size 2020 - 2025

5.1.2 Global Commercial Drone or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles 2020 - 2025

5.1.3 Commercial Drone Market by Segments 2020 - 2025

5.1.4 Commercial Drones Market by Types of Product 2020 - 2025

5.1.5 Commercial Drones Market by Technology 2020 - 2025

5.1.6 Commercial Drones Market by Application Vertical 2020 - 2025

5.2 Regional Market Revenue Forecast 2020 - 2025

5.3 Drone Revenue Forecasts by Country 2020 - 2025

5.4 Global Unit Shipment Forecast 2020 - 2025

5.4.1 Global Drone Unit Shipment 2020 - 2025

5.4.2 Global Commercial Drone Unit Shipment 2020 - 2025

5.4.3 Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Product Category 2020 - 2025

5.4.4 Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Technology 2020 - 2025

5.4.5 Commercial Drone Unit Shipment by Application Vertical 2020 - 2025

5.5 Regional Unit Shipment Forecasts 2020 - 2025

5.6 Unit Shipment Forecasts by Country 2020 - 2025



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



7.0 Appendices

7.1 Drone Classifications

7.1.1 Ready-to-Fly (RTF)

7.1.2 Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS)

7.1.3 Heavy Drones

7.2 Drone Technologies

7.2.1 Aerodynamics Designs

7.2.2 VTOL Configurations

7.2.3 Hybrids

7.2.4 Power Supply

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyamfx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

