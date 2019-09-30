Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market: Focus on Mobility Type, Mode of Operation, Size, System & End Users - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market to Reach to $2.86 billion by 2024



Key Questions Answered in this Report:



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817004/?utm_source=PRN





• What are the trends in the global unmanned ground vehicle market across different regions?

• What are the major driving forces for increasing the demand for the global unmanned ground vehicle market during the forecast period 2019-2024?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global unmanned ground vehicle market?

• Which end user (defense and commercial) of the global unmanned ground vehicle market dominated in 2018, and what would be the expected scenario by 2024?

• What was the revenue generated by the global unmanned ground vehicle market by mobility type in 2018, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2024?

• What was the aggregate revenue generated by the global unmanned ground vehicle market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) in 2018, and what would be the anticipated estimates by 2024?

• Who are the key players in the global unmanned ground vehicle market, and what are the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do the unmanned ground vehicle companies foresee in the next five years?

• What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the unmanned ground vehicle market?



Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Forecast, 2019-2924



The Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 19.26% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. North America dominated the global unmanned ground vehicle market with a share of 35.23% in 2019. North America, including the major countries such as the U.S. is the most prominent region for the unmanned ground vehicle market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of counter measures in defense in the country.



The global unmanned ground vehicle market has gained widespread importance owing to rising expenditure and modernization of defense industry. However, legal challenges surrounding the technology and challenge of navigating unmapped environment are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.



Expert Quote



"The increasing demand for unmanned ground vehicle across different end users is forcing the UGV manufacturer to develop the products with more advanced technologies. Moreover, the increasing demand for operational efficiency, growth in terrorist activities around the world and demand for autonomous control system are expected to drive the market. "



Scope of the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market



The market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as mobility, mode of operation, size, system, end users and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the unmanned ground vehicle market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



The unmanned ground vehicle market is further segmented into mobility type, mode of operation, size, system, end users, and region. The defense and security system dominated the global unmanned ground vehicle market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.The report also analyzes different end user that includes defense and security and commercial.



In the mobility segment, the market is segmented into wheeled, tracked, hybrid, and legged. In mode of operation segment, the market is segmented into tele-operated and autonomous.



The unmanned ground vehicle market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies in the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Industry



The key market players in the global unmanned ground vehicle market include General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., ECA Group, Endeavor, Harris Corporation, Thales Group, QinetiQ Group, Clearpath Robotics, Oshkosh Corporation, RedSquared, and Seegrid.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East

• Latin America

• Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817004/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

