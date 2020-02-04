Global Upstream Oil & Gas Industry Start-up Tracker, 2020
Feb 04, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Upstream Oil & Gas Start-up Tracker - Issue 15" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upstream oil and gas industry is increasingly focused on cutting costs and improving recovery rates through radical innovation and digital transformation.
The Start-up Tracker is a resource to help the upstream industry identify solution providers with specific solutions to industry challenges. The Tracker provides a rich database of start-up companies that have a current industry application or an application for another industry that can be translated into upstream oil and gas. Each issue contains detailed company profiles, an analyst viewpoint and an overall score for every start-up included in the issue. In addition, clients receive guidance on potential acquisitions, investments, partnerships, and implementation.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Companies to Action
- Innovation Target
- Percepto - Company Profile
- Percepto - Analyst Viewpoint
- SkyX Ltd. - Company Profile
- SkyX Ltd. - Analyst Viewpoint
- Skycom Corporation - Company Profile
- Skycom Corporation - Analyst Viewpoint
- BioMatrix Energy Inc. - Company Profile
- BioMatrix Energy Inc. - Analyst Viewpoint
3. The Last Word
- Scoring Methodology
