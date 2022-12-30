Global Urban Security Screening Market Report 2022: Industry to Pass $22.2 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.1%

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urban Security Screening Market By Product Type, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urban security screening market was valued at $8,624.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $22,273.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.11% from 2022 to 2031. The primary objective of installing urban security screening devices is to provide safety & security to people and their property.

The key factor that drives the growth of the urban security screening market include increase in security concerns among regions. Surge in adoption of security screening in government buildings. Crime activities, such as terrorism, drug & weapon smuggling, and illegal immigration, are increasing rapidly and affecting the operational efficiency, security regulations, and standards across the world.

To turn down the crime rate, many governments and private agencies are integrating high security standards in their operating regions by deploying security screening process with security personnel and security screening devices, which help in solving complex security needs. Rise in security threats and surge in concerns pertaining to public safety have given a scope to increase the adoption of security and screening devices.

The urban security screening market is segmented on the basis of type, end use. By type, the market is divided into baggage scanners, vehicle scanners, cargo scanners, CBRN detection, explosive/narcotics detectors, and trace detectors. By end use, the market is fragmented into government buildings, airports, educational institutes, public places, and others. Region-wise, the urban security screening market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the urban security screening market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing urban security screening market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the urban security screening market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global urban security screening market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Trace Detectors

Baggage Scanners

Vehicle Scanners

Cargo Scanners

CBRN Detection

Explosive/narcotics Detectors

By End Use

Government Buildings

Airports

Educational Institutes

Public Places

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest Of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Smiths Group plc

astrophysics inc

rapiscan systems

autoclear

Ledios

nuctech company limited

Hitachi,Ltd

environics, inc.

Proengine

Bruker Daltonics

bruker daltonics

Thermofisher

Thruvision

Key Findings of the Study

In 2021, the baggage scanners segment accounted for maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

The airports segment accounted for around 23.85% of the urban security screening market trends in 2021.

Asia-Pacific contributed for the major share in the home automation and controls market, accounting for highest revenue share in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: URBAN SECURITY SCREENING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE



CHAPTER 5: URBAN SECURITY SCREENING MARKET, BY END USE



CHAPTER 6: URBAN SECURITY SCREENING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

Smiths Group plc

Astrophysics Inc

Rapiscan Systems

Autoclear

Ledios

Nuctech Company Limited

Hitachi,Ltd

Environics, Inc.

Proengine

Bruker Daltonics

Bruker Daltonics

Thermofisher

Thruvision

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucxa7g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets