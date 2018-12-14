Global Ureteral Dilators Market 2019-2023: Technological Advances in Optical Imaging is Expected to Drive Market Growth

The "Global Ureteral Dilators Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ureteral dilators market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.

The technological advances in optical imaging is expected to drive growth in the ureteral dilators market. The growing focus on technological advances is positively influencing the market growth. Technological advances are important for revenue generation in the global ureteral dilators market.

Market Overview

Increasing prevalence of ureteral dilators

The increasing prevalence of ureteral dilators will accelerate growth in the ureteral dilators industry. The growing prevalence of kidney diseases that require ureteroscopy is expected to contribute to the growth of the global ureteral dilators market.

High cost of reusable and digital ureteroscopes

The high cost of dilators, especially reusable and digital ureteroscopes, is likely to pose a potential threat to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The presence of several companies including BD and Boston Scientific, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the technological advances in optical imaging and increasing prevalence of ureteral dilators, will provide considerable growth opportunities to ureteral dilators manufactures. BD, Boston Scientific, Olympus, Optimed, Teleflex, and Cook are some of the major companies covered in this report.

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. Most of the vendors are focusing on providing advanced urology supplies to gain maximum market shares. Companies are significantly investing in R&D activities to enhance their product portfolios by developing innovative and new products.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Hospitals
  • ASCs
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

PART 13: APPENDIX

Companies Mentioned

  • BD
  • Boston Scientific
  • Cook
  • Olympus
  • Optimed
  • Teleflex

