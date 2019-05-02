Global Urinalysis Market, 2019-2024 - Shift Towards Automation in Sediment Analysis & Increasing Adoption of Point-Of-Care Urinalysis

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urinalysis Market by Product (Dipsticks, Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Reagents, Disposables, Automated, Semi-automated, PoC Analyzers), Application (UTI, Diabetes, Pregnancy), End User (Hospital, Labs, Homecare) & Test Type - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2024.



The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as the growing global prevalence of kidney diseases and urinary tract infections, the shift towards automation in sediment analysis, and the increasing adoption of point-of-care urinalysis. Integrated systems for urinalysis and the emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



Consumables accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019



By product, the urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment includes pregnancy and fertility kits, dipsticks, reagents, and disposables, while the instruments segment includes automated urine analyzers, semi-automated urine analyzers, and point-of-care urine analyzers. The consumables segment dominated the market and are the fastest growing segment due to rising incidence of urinary tract infections and kidney diseases which creates the demand for regular urine checkups.



Pregnancy and fertility tests segment accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market in 2019



The urinalysis market, by test type, is segmented into biochemical urinalysis, sediment urinalysis, and pregnancy & fertility tests. The pregnancy & fertility tests segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the urinalysis market in 2019 while the sediment urinalysis segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising incidence of UTIs and kidney diseases and the shift towards automation are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



Disease screening segment accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market in 2019



On the basis of application, the urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility. In the disease screening segment, UTIs have the largest market share. Urine analysis has become a part of the general check-up in many countries and is used as a preliminary technique for screening for UTIs and other kidney diseases. This is followed by high throughput technique for diagnosing the diseases.



Hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market in 2019



On the basis of end user, the urinalysis market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and research laboratories & institutes. Of all these end-user segments, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, the increasing global incidence of kidney diseases and UTIs, increase in reimbursements for clinical tests performed in hospitals among others.



North America dominated the urinalysis market in 2019



North America, which includes the US, & Canada, accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of UTIs and kidney diseases, rising geriatric population, favorable government initiatives, increasing healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure, and availability of technologically advanced urinalysis instruments in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Urinalysis: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Urinalysis Market, by Product (2019)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Urinalysis Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Global Prevalence of Kidney Diseases and Urinary Tract Infections

5.2.1.2 Shift Towards Automation in Sediment Analysis

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Point-Of-Care Urinalysis

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Integrated Systems for Urinalysis

5.2.2.2 Emerging Economies

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Cost of Automated Analyzers Affecting Market Penetration in Emerging Economies



6 Urinalysis Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Pregnancy & Fertility Kits

6.2.1.1 Need for Rapid Pregnancy Testing to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2 Dipsticks

6.2.2.1 Dipsticks are Used Regularly Due to Their Low Cost and Ease of Use

6.2.3 Disposables

6.2.3.1 Wide Usage of Urine Collection Cups Will Drive the Market for Disposables

6.2.4 Reagents

6.2.4.1 Increasing Use of Controls and Calibrators to Drive Market Growth

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Automated Urine Analyzers

6.3.1.1 Biochemical Urine Analyzers

6.3.1.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Kidney Diseases and Urinary Tract Infections Will Increase the Demand for Automated Biochemical Analyzers

6.3.1.2 Sediment Urine Analyzers

6.3.1.2.1 Microscopy Analyzers

6.3.1.2.1.1 Increased Adoption of Automated Microscopy Analyzers to Drive Market Growth

6.3.1.2.2 Flow Cytometry Analyzers

6.3.1.2.2.1 Accuracy and Sensitivity of Flow Cytometry Technique to Drive the Adoption of These Analyzers

6.3.1.3 Integrated Urine Analyzers

6.3.1.3.1 Higher Workload in Hospitals and Laboratories to Drive the Adoption of Integrated Systems

6.3.2 Semi-Automated Urine Analyzers

6.3.2.1 Semi-Automated Urine Analyzers are Used Extensively Due to Their Low Cost and Ease of Use

6.3.3 Point-Of-Care Urine Analyzers

6.3.3.1 Need for Rapid Testing to Drive the Demand for Poc Devices



7 Urinalysis Market, by Test Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pregnancy & Fertility Tests

7.2.1 Rising Incidence of Accidental Pregnancies to Drive the Growth of This Segment

7.3 Biochemical Urinalysis

7.3.1 Laboratory Tests

7.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Urinary Tract Infections and Kidney Diseases to Drive the Growth of This Segment

7.3.2 Point-Of-Care Tests

7.3.2.1 Ease and Convenience of Poc Poc Testing to Drive the Growth of This Segment During the Forecast Period

7.4 Sediment Urinalysis

7.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Automated Analyzers to Drive the Growth of This Segment



8 Urinalysis Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Disease Screening

8.2.1 Urinary Tract Infections

8.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Utis to Drive Growth in the Urinalysis Market for Disease Screening

8.2.2 Kidney Diseases

8.2.2.1 Rapidly Growing Global Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase in the Prevalence of Kidney Diseases to Drive Market Growth

8.2.3 Diabetes

8.2.3.1 Development of Advanced Analytical Tools for Diabetes Will Drive Market Growth

8.2.4 Liver Diseases

8.2.4.1 High Prevalence of Liver Diseases Will Increase the Demand for Urinalysis

8.2.5 Other Disease Screening Applications

8.3 Pregnancy & Fertility

8.3.1 Need for Early Detection of Pregnancy & Fertility to Drive Growth in the Urinalysis Market



9 Urinalysis Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals & Clinics

9.2.1 Increase in Hospitalizations for Urinary Diseases to Drive Growth in This End-User Segment

9.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

9.3.1 Large Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Carrying Out Tests Globally to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Home Care Settings

9.4.1 Widespread Use of Pregnancy Kits in Home Care Settings to Drive Market Growth

9.5 Research Laboratories & Institutes

9.5.1 Research in Developing New Urinalysis Kits for Disease Diagnosis Will Drive Market Growth



10 Urinalysis Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

11.3 Key Strategies

11.3.1 Product Launches, 2016-2018

11.3.2 Expansions, 2016-2018

11.3.3 Partnerships, 2016-2018

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2018)

11.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.4.2 Visionary Leaders

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.5 Emerging Companies

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (2018)

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Starting Blocks

11.5.3 Responsive Companies

11.5.4 Dynamic Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cardinal Health, Inc.

12.2 Alere, Inc. (A Part of Abbott Laboratories)

12.3 Siemens Healthineers

12.4 Roche Diagnostics

12.5 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

12.6 Sysmex Corporation

12.7 Quidel Corporation

12.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.9 Arkray, Inc.

12.10 Acon Laboratories, Inc.

12.11 77 Elektronika Kft

12.12 Urit Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.

12.13 Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s7xtw9



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

