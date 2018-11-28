Global Urology Laser Fibers Market 2017-2018 & 2025 with Analysis of Key Players - Boston Scientific Corporation & Olympus Corporation

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Urology Laser Fibers Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type; Disease; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The urology laser fibers market is estimated to account for US$ 870.5 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 685.3 Mn in 2017.



The factors such as rising prevalence of kidney stone and prostate diseases, increasing geriatric population with rising symptoms of urological disorders are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global urology laser fibers market. However, the requirement for stringent regulatory validation expected to hinder the growth of the urology laser fibers market. On the other hand, rise in the investments for healthcare facilities in the developing nations anticipated to act as a booster for the growth of the urology laser fibers market.



In the urology laser fibers market, the disposable laser fibers segment is expected to the fastest growing segment in the forecast period, by types. The disposable laser fibers are used for single use, they are designed to go through a fully glanced scope without damaging the scope liner or the optics.



For instance, Boston Scientific Corporation offers Xpeeda D/S/L Dual wavelength fiber single use or a disposable laser fiber that consists side firing, dual wavelength, SIS enabled fiber and also they can deliver more energy to the tissues than other fibers. Moreover, the Lumenis Ltd offers SlimLine EZ disposable laser fibers which are fire compatible and have the holmium and Nd: YAG wavelength which provides great convenience and high safety than the reusable fibers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Global Urology Laser Fibers Market - Key Takeaways



3. Global Urology Laser Fibers Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Urology Laser Fibers Market - by Type

3.2.2 Global Urology Laser Fibers Market - by Disease

3.2.3 Global Urology Laser Fibers Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Global Urology Laser Fibers Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Kidney Stone and Prostate Diseases

4.1.2 Technological Advancements

4.1.3 Increasing Geriatric Population With Rising Symptoms of Urological Disorders

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Validation Requirement

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Rise In the Investments For Healthcare Facilities In the Developing Nations

4.4 Impact Analysis



5. Urology Laser Fibers Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Urology Laser Fibers Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global Urology Laser Fibers Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.3.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

5.3.2 Olympus Corporation

5.4 Expert Opinions



6. Global Urology Laser Fibers Market Analysis - by Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Reuseable Laser Fiber Market

6.3 Disposable Laser Fiber Market



7. Global Urology Laser Fibers Market Analysis - by Disease

7.1 Overview

7.2 Prostate Disease Market

7.3 Kidney Disease Market

7.4 Infection Disease Market

7.5 Bladder Disease Market



8. North America Urology Laser Fibers Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



9. Europe Urology Laser Fibers Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



10. Asia Pacific Urology Laser Fibers Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



11. Middle East & Africa Urology Laser Fibers Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



12. South and Central America Urology Laser Fibers Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025



13. Urology Laser Fibers Market -Key Company Profiles



Olympus Corporation

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Richard Wolf GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook

C. R. Bard, Inc.

biolitec AG

ForTec Medical

Lumenis

Clarion Medical Technologies

