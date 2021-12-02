Global USB Cable Market (2021 to 2030) - by Type, Functionality, Product Type, Application, Industry Vertical and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "USB Cable Market by Type, Functionality, Product Type, Application and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global USB cable market was valued at $12.44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $54.01 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Universal Serial Bus cable, commonly known as USB cable is used mostly to connect computers to peripheral devices such as cameras, camcorders, printers, scanners, and more. It can carry power as well as signals. It is designed with several distinct connector types, making it easy to identify which plug goes into the computer and which plug goes into the peripheral device.



Significant factors that impact growth of the USB cable market include surge in demand for consumer electronics, the rise in penetration of video in demand, video conferencing, gaming, and home surveillance devices, and increase in number of data centers. However, USB poses security issues hampers the market growth. On the contrary, potential opportunities in automotive industry, and emergence of USB type C poses lucrative opportunities for USB cable during the forecast period.



The USB cable market is segmented into type, functionality, product type, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of type, it is fragmented into USB type A, USB type B, and USB type C. On the basis of functionality, the market is segregated into USB 1.x, USB 2.0, USB 3.x, and USB 4. By product type, the market is divided into USB data cable, USB charger, and multifunctional USB cable. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into smartphone, camera, camcorder, printer, scanner, computer, TV, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is categorized into commercial, IT & telecommunication, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and others.



Region wise, the gaming computer market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



The key players operating in the gaming computer market include Belkin, Bose Corporation, Digilent Inc., Future Technology Devices International Ltd., ION Audio, Nikon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Tripp Lite, and Xilinc Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



CHAPTER 2: Executive summary



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping USB cable market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Surge in demand for consumer electronics

3.3.1.2. Increase in number of data centers

3.3.1.3. Rise in penetration of Video on Demand, video conferencing, gaming, and home surveillance devices

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. USB poses security issues

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Potential opportunities in automotive industry

3.3.3.2. Emergence of USB Type C

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on the USB cable market

3.4.1. Impact on market size

3.4.2. Application trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.4.3. Key player strategy

3.4.3.1. Limited investments for R&D

3.4.3.2. Focus on next-generation products

3.4.3.3. Shift toward agile supply chain model



CHAPTER 4: USB CABLE MARKET, By Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. USB type A

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. USB type B

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. USB type C

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: USB CABLE MARKET, By Functionality

5.1. Overview

5.2. USB 1. x

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. USB 2.0

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. USB 3. x

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. USB 4

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: USB CABLE MARKET, By Product Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. USB data cable

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. USB charger

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Multifunctional USB cable

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: USB CABLE MARKET, By Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Smartphone

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Camera

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Camcorder

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. Printer

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis, by country

7.6. Scanner

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

7.7. Computer

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis, by country

7.8. TV

7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3. Market analysis, by country

7.9. Others

7.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.9.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: USB CABLE MARKET, By Industry vertical

8.1. Overview

8.2. Commercial

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market analysis, by country

8.3. IT & telecommunication

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis, by country

8.4. Industrial

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3. Market analysis, by country

8.5. Automotive

8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.5.3. Market analysis, by country

8.6. Healthcare

8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.6.3. Market analysis, by country

8.7. Others

8.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.7.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 9: USB CABLE MARKET, By Region



CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Key player positioning, 2020

10.2. Competitive heatmap

10.3. Top winning strategies

10.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year

10.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development

10.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company



CHAPTER 11: Company profiles

11.1. Bose Corporation

11.1.1. Company overview

11.1.2. Key executives

11.1.3. Company snapshot

11.1.4. Product portfolio

11.2. Eaton Corporation plc (Tripp Lite)

11.2.1. Company overview

11.2.2. Key executives

11.2.3. Company snapshot

11.2.4. Operating business segments

11.2.5. Product portfolio

11.2.6. R&D expenditure

11.2.7. Business performance

11.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.3. FIT Hon Teng Limited (Belkin International, Inc.)

11.3.1. Company overview

11.3.2. Key executives

11.3.3. Company snapshot

11.3.4. Operating business segments

11.3.5. Product portfolio

11.3.6. R&D expenditure

11.3.7. Business performance

11.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.4. Future Technology Devices International Ltd. (FTDI)

11.4.1. Company overview

11.4.2. Key executives

11.4.3. Company snapshot

11.4.4. Product portfolio

11.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

11.5. inMusic, LLC (ION Audio)

11.5.1. Company overview

11.5.2. Key executives

11.5.3. Company snapshot

11.5.4. Product portfolio

11.6. NI (Digilent, Inc.)

11.6.1. Company overview

11.6.2. Key executives

11.6.3. Company snapshot

11.6.4. Operating business segments

11.6.5. Product portfolio

11.6.6. R&D expenditure

11.6.7. Business performance

11.7. Nikon Corporation

11.7.1. Company overview

11.7.2. Key executives

11.7.3. Company snapshot

11.7.4. Operating business segments

11.7.5. Product portfolio

11.7.6. R&D expenditure

11.7.7. Business performance

11.8. Panasonic Corporation

11.8.1. Company overview

11.8.2. Key executives

11.8.3. Company snapshot

11.8.4. Operating business segments

11.8.5. Product portfolio

11.8.6. R&D expenditure

11.8.7. Business performance

11.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.9. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung)

11.9.1. Company overview

11.9.2. Key executives

11.9.3. Company snapshot.

11.9.4. Operating business segments

11.9.5. Product portfolio

11.9.6. R&D expenditure

11.9.7. Business performance

11.10. Xilinx Inc.

11.10.1. Company overview

11.10.2. Key executives

11.10.3. Company snapshot

11.10.4. Operating business segments

11.10.5. Product portfolio

11.10.6. R&D expenditure

11.10.7. Business performance



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jev56x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

