Global USB Car Charger Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Amazon.com, Anker Innovations Limited, Belkin International, General Wireless Operations, dba RadioShack, & Sony
May 03, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global USB Car Charger Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The USB car charger market will register a CAGR of more than 1% by 2023.
Consumer electronics and communication devices constitute a major end-use area for USB car chargers. The sale of smartphones and wearables and IoT devices will have a direct impact on the demand for USB car chargers during the forecast period. The speed of charging in smartphones as well as the availability of more than one charging sockets have been increasing with each incremental generation.
The demand for USB car chargers is also expected to witness growth due to increasing adoption of smart wearables and IoT devices, such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, VR headsets, wireless sensors, and monitoring devices. Some of these devices are considerably smaller than a smartphone and suffer from short uptime issues. To keep these devices running for a long duration, USB car charger manufacturers are turning to power-efficient technology solutions, such as more than one output point and greater power output.
Market Overview
Rising penetration of smartphones and access to internet
Improved internet connectivity, along with rising consumer awareness, has contributed to a rise in the demand for on-the-go services such as ridesharing, car and bike pooling, online music streaming, thereby increasing the extensive usage of smart devices while travelling in a car that aids in battery drainage, and eventually driving the growth in the global USB car charger market during the forecast period.
Improved battery life in latest smartphones
The availability of smartphones with higher battery capacity and better battery backup poses a challenge to the growth of the global USB car charger market as the primary utility of USB car chargers will be diminished with smartphones lasting for longer hours on a single charge.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Total addressable market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- USB 2.0 - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- USB 3.0 - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing penetration of wireless charging outlets
- Increasing dependence on smartphones for applications while driving
- Adoption of in-car wireless charging
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Anker Innovations Limited
- Belkin International, Inc.
- General Wireless Operations Inc.
- dba RadioShack
- Sony Corporation
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62rx29
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article