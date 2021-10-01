Global USD 621.54 Billion Flooring Market to 2028 with Coverage on Leading Players

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flooring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Soft Coverings, Non-resilient, Resilient, Seamless), by Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), by Region (MEA, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flooring market size is expected to reach USD 621.54 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.1%. Rising urbanization and expansion of ultramodern workspaces and offices coupled with evolving consumer lifestyles are expected to drive market growth.



The rapidly growing global construction industry and the resultant demand for insulation are expected to boost the market growth. The increased availability of innovative construction solutions with attributes, such as low maintenance and high durability, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market.



The development of innovative floor covering solutions and changing consumer trends in construction solutions and floor designs have been critical in the industry development over the last few years. A high degree of integration is observed between the prominent players to achieve optimum business growth in the market. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures are undertaken by companies to extend their business portfolio and geographical reach.



Flooring Market Report Highlights

The resilient product segment is expected to ascend at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028 on account of the wide acceptance of performance floorings including rubber, vinyl, carpet, linoleum, cork, and others

In 2020, the residential application segment dominated the market with a share of 54.3% and is likely to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The segment growth is attributed to the rising residential building construction activities across the globe

On the other hand, the industrial application segment is expected to record the maximum growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest regional market by 2028; however, MEA is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

is estimated to be the largest regional market by 2028; however, MEA is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period Prominent players in the market are focusing on the acquisitions of smaller companies to enhance their product portfolio and strengthen their presence in the global market

Companies Mentioned

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Tarkett, S.A.

AFI Licensing

Burke Flooring Products, Inc.

Forbo Flooring

Shaw Industries, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Gerflor

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Polyflor

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumption

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Flooring Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Flooring Market

3.7. Case Studies

Chapter 4. Flooring Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following

Chapter 5. Flooring Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition & Scope

5.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.3. Market size & forecasts and trend analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the following:

Chapter 6. Flooring Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028

Chapter 7. Flooring Market - Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key Company Market Share

7.2. Key players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.3. Key Company/Competition Categorization

7.4. Vendor Landscape

7.5. Public Companies

7.6. Private Companies

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4mpdx

