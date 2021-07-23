Global Utility Software Market (2020 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Utility Software Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global utility software market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global utility software market to grow with a CAGR of 5.34% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on utility software market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on utility software market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global utility software market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global utility software market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rise in the number of small and medium scale enterprises to augment the demand for utility software

Diverse benefits offered by the utility software drives its demand in the market

2) Restraints

Total cost involved in the implementation of utility software's to hinder its adoption in several small businesses

3) Opportunities

Increasing cyberattacks and data theft activities are likely to create growth opportunities for the growth of the market

Segment Covered

The global utility software market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.



The Global Utility Software Market by Type

File Utilities

Uninstallers

Diagnostics

Screen Savers

Backup Utilities

Others

The Global Utility Software Market by Application

Enterprises

Institutes

Corporations

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the utility software market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the utility software market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global utility software market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Utility Software Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Utility Software Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Utility Software Market



4. Utility Software Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Utility Software Market by Type

5.1. File Utilities

5.2. Uninstallers

5.3. Diagnostics

5.4. Screen Savers

5.5. Backup Utilities

5.6. Others



6. Global Utility Software Market by Application

6.1. Enterprises

6.2. Institutes

6.3. Corporations

6.4. Others



7. Global Utility Software Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Utility Software Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Utility Software Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Utility Software Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Utility Software Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Utility Software Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Utility Software Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Utility Software Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Utility Software Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Utility Software Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Utility Software Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Utility Software Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Utility Software Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Utility Software Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. IBM Corporation

8.2.2. Microsoft Corporation

8.2.3. SAP SE

8.2.4. Salesforce.com, Inc.

8.2.5. Trimble Inc.

8.2.6. Oracle Corporation

8.2.7. ABB Ltd

8.2.8. Siemens AG

8.2.9. Dassault Systemes SE

8.2.10. Aclara Technologies LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlr3cl



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

