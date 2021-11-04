Global UV Infection Control Devices Market Report 2021-2027 Featuring American Ultraviolet, Seal Shield, Steris, The Clorox Co, UVC Cleaning Systems, AquiSense Technologies, Getinge, Applied UV

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global UV Infection Control Devices Market 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global UV infection control devices market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing cases of hospital acquired infections which are creating severe impact on a patient's health.

The outbreak of COVID-19 and increasing death rates due to this virus is acting as a major growth driver for UV infection control devices as they are widely used for surface disinfection. These devices use ultraviolet rays to kill microorganisms like fungi, bacteria and virus. UV infection control devices find application in various healthcare setting such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics and research centers.



Furthermore, various governments are focusing on infection control programs which is augmenting the growth of global UV infection control devices market. Adding to this, increasing adoption of technologically advanced UV equipment is expected to provide profitable opportunities for UV infection control device manufacturers.

However, the market might also face some restrains. Stringent government regulations across various regions are expected to prove as a major challenge before manufacturers. Moreover, high cost of UV infection control devices is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.



Global UV infection control devices market can be segmented based on type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into mobile, stationary and others.

Among them, the mobile UV infection control devices are expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period as they are light in weight and can be moved quickly to different settings. Also, they are less expensive and are especially designed for the ease of use and to avoid human error.



Regionally, North America dominated the global UV infection control devices market in 2020 as the region has well-established healthcare infrastructure and is witnessing increasing adoption of advanced medical equipment. However, Asia Pacific is expected to undergo fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of hospital acquired infections in countries such as India and China.



The market players are focusing on new product launches, partnership, collaboration and acquisitions as growth strategy to increase their global market share.

Major companies operating in global UV infection control devices market include

American Ultraviolet, Inc.

Seal Shield, LLC

Steris Plc.

The Clorox Company

UVC Cleaning Systems

AquiSense Technologies

Getinge Group

Applied UV, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global UV Infection Control Devices Market, By Type

Mobile

Stationary

Others

Global UV Infection Control Devices Market, By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Emergency Department

Others

Global UV Infection Control Devices Market, By Region

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

