Global UV Stabilizers Markets to 2025: Focus on Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants - Rising Developmental and Cross-Industry Collaboration Activities

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UV Stabilizers Market by Type (HALS, UV Absorbers, Quenchers), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Adhesives & Sealants, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global UV stabilizers market is estimated to be USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing demand from packaging and automotive industry, infrastructural development, and growing demand for these UV stabilizers in the Asia Pacific.



The growing demand in the Asia-Pacific, coupled with the growing demand for packaging material and automotive components & coatings is expected to drive the global UV stabilizers market during the forecast period. Strict environmental and government regulations is the restraints for the UV stabilizers market.

Packaging segment is expected to lead the UV stabilizers market during the forecast period.

The packaging segment will continue to lead the UV stabilizers market, in 2025. This was due to the growth of UV stabilizers in this application segment are the increasing disposable income, changing consumer lifestyles, increased use of high-performance thermoplastics, polyurethanes, polymers, and growing pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries in countries such as China, India, Japan, the U.S., and Germany, among others.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for UV stabilizers.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the UV stabilizers market in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the presence of large number of UV stabilizers manufacturers, increasing government support, rising foreign investments, and growing demand of HALS and UV Absorbers from plastics, polymers, and wood composite industries. China dominates the market due to growth of UV stabilizers in applications such as packaging, automotive coatings, and construction among others and numerous developmental strategies adopted by the manufacturers.

The UV stabilizers market comprises major solution providers, such as BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Solvay (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea) among others.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the UV stabilizers market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in UV Stabilizers Market

4.2 UV Stabilizers Market, by Application

4.3 UV Stabilizers Market, by Type

4.4 UV Stabilizers Market, by Application and Region, 2019

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand from Packaging Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand in APAC and North America

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand from Infrastructure & Construction Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 High Production Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Nanocomposites in UV Stabilizers

5.2.3.2 Rising Developmental and Cross-Industry Collaboration Activities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain

5.5 Policy & Regulations

5.5.1 Environmental Protection Agency

5.5.2 Reach

5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.6.1 Trends and Forecast of Gdp

5.6.2 Production Statistics of Automotive Industry, 2019

5.6.3 Trends and Forecast of Construction Industry

6 UV Stabilizers Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hals

6.2.1 Increased Demand from Food Packaging to Drive the Market

6.3 UV Absorbers

6.3.1 Demand from Various End-Use Industries to Propel the Market

6.4 Quenchers

6.4.1 Unique Light Quenching Properties to Fuel the Market

7 UV Stabilizers Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Packaging

7.2.1 Growing Demand in Food and Non-Food Industries to Drive The Market in this Segment

7.3 Automotive

7.3.1 Growing Automotive Industry in APAC and Europe to Boost the Market

7.4 Agricultural Films

7.4.1 Increase in Demand for Greenhouse Films & Tapes to Drive the Demand

7.5 Building & Construction

7.5.1 Excellent Resistance to Temperature & Climatic Conditions to Drive the Demand for UV Stabilizers in this Application

7.6 Adhesives & Sealants

7.6.1 Growing Demand from Automotive Industry to Boost the Market

7.7 Others

8 UV Stabilizers Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 New Product Launch

9.3.2 Expansion

9.3.3 Agreement & Joint Venture

9.3.4 Partnership & Collaboration

9.3.5 Merger & Acquisition



10 Company Profiles

10.1 BASF Se

10.2 Evonik Industries Ag

10.3 Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

10.4 Clariant Ag

10.5 Solvay

10.6 Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp.

10.7 Addivant

10.8 Valtris Specialty Chemicals Inc.

10.9 Lycus Ltd.

10.10 Mayzo Inc.

10.11 Other Company Profiles

10.11.1 Altana Ag

10.11.2 Adeka Corporation

10.11.3 Ampacet Corporation

10.11.4 Mpi Chemie Bv

10.11.5 Knv Chemicals Inc.

10.11.6 Rianlon Corporation

10.11.7 Nouryon

10.11.8 The Cary Company

10.11.9 Greenchemicals Spa

