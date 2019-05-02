Global V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications Ecosystem Markets, 2019-2022 & 2030 - Spending on Technology is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of More than 170%, 2019-2022

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications Ecosystem: 2019 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite the ongoing 802.11p/DSRC versus C-V2X debate, regulatory uncertainty and other challenges, global spending on V2X communications technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 170% between 2019 and 2022. This research predicts that by the end of 2022, V2X will account for a market worth $1.2 Billion, with an installed base of nearly 6 Million V2X-equipped vehicles worldwide.



The V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications Ecosystem: 2019 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts report presents an in-depth assessment of the V2X ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, application scenarios, use cases, business models, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, V2X deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2019 till 2030. The forecasts cover four submarkets, two air interface technologies, 10 application categories and five regions.

Commonly referred to as V2X, vehicle-to-everything communications technology allows vehicles to directly communicate with each other, roadside infrastructure, and other road users to deliver an array of benefits in the form of road safety, traffic efficiency, smart mobility, environmental sustainability, and driver convenience. In addition, V2X is also helping pave the way for fully autonomous driving through its unique non-line-of-sight sensing capability which allows vehicles to detect potential hazards, traffic, and road conditions from longer distances and sooner than other in-vehicle sensors such as cameras, radar, and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging).



Although legacy V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure) technologies are currently in operational use worldwide for ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) and relatively simple V2I applications, advanced V2X systems - capable of supporting V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle), V2I and other forms of V2X communications - are beginning to gain broad commercial acceptance with two competing technologies vying for the attention of automakers and regulators: the commercially mature IEEE 802.11p/DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications) standard, and the relatively new 3GPP-defined C-V2X (Cellular V2X) technology which has a forward evolutionary path towards 5G.



With an initial focus on road safety and traffic efficiency applications, Toyota and GM (General Motors) have already equipped some of their vehicle models with IEEE 802.11p-based V2X technology in Japan and North America. Among other commercial commitments, Volkswagen will begin deploying IEEE 802.11p on volume models in Europe starting from 2019, while Geely and Ford plan to integrate C-V2X in their new vehicles by 2021 and 2022 respectively.



It is also worth nothing that a number of luxury automakers - including BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen's subsidiary Audi, and Volvo Cars - already deliver certain V2X-type applications through wide-area cellular connectivity and supporting infrastructure such as appropriately equipped roadwork trailers.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: An Overview of V2X Communications

2.1 What is V2X Communications?

2.2 Key Characteristics of V2X Communications

2.3 Wireless Technologies for V2X Communications

2.4 V2X Architecture & Key Elements

2.5 Key Applications Areas

2.6 V2X Business Models

2.7 Market Drivers

2.7.1 Safety: Towards a Zero-Accident Environment

2.7.2 Traffic Efficiency: Minimizing Congestion & Streamlining Traffic Flow

2.7.3 Lessening the Environmental Impact of Transportation

2.7.4 Facilitating the Adoption of Smart Mobility Applications

2.7.5 Enabling Autonomous & Convenient Driving

2.7.6 Economic & Societal Benefits

2.7.7 Government-Led Efforts to Encourage V2X Adoption

2.7.8 Maturation of Enabling Wireless Technologies

2.8 Market Barriers

2.8.1 Lack of Critical Mass of V2X Equipped Vehicles

2.8.2 V2X Mandate Delays & Regulatory Uncertainties

2.8.3 The IEEE 802.11p vs. C-V2X Debate

2.8.4 Spectrum Sharing & Harmonization

2.8.5 Security & Privacy Concerns

2.8.6 Technical Complexity of Implementation

2.8.7 Business Model Challenges

2.8.8 Public Acceptance



Chapter 3: Key Enabling Technologies for V2X Communications

3.1 Legacy DSRC/ITS Technologies

3.2 IEEE 802.11p-Based DSRC Systems

3.3 C-V2X Technology

3.4 Other Wireless Technologies

3.5 Complementary Technologies & Concepts



Chapter 4: V2X Application Scenarios & Use Cases

4.1 Road Safety Applications

4.2 Traffic Management & Optimization Applications

4.3 Navigation & Traveler/Driver Information Applications

4.4 Transit & Public Transport Applications

4.5 Commercial Vehicle Fleet & Roadside Applications

4.6 Emergency Services & Public Safety Applications

4.7 Environmental Sustainability Applications

4.8 Road Weather Management Applications

4.9 Value Added Services

4.10 Autonomous Driving & Advanced Applications



Chapter 5: V2X Deployment Case Studies

5.1 AACVTE (Ann Arbor Connected Vehicle Test Environment): Setting a Standard for the Nationwide Implementation of V2X

5.2 AURORA Connected Vehicle Test Bed: Promoting Safe, Smart Transportation Through V2X

5.3 BMW Group: Pushing C-V2X Adoption Worldwide

5.4 CDOT's (Colorado Department of Transportation) RoadX: Building Colorado's IoR (Internet of Roads) with V2X

5.5 City of Wuxi's LTE-V2X Project: Deploying China's First City-Level V2X Implementation

5.6 Daimler: Leveraging Cellular Technology for V2X Applications

5.7 Ford Motor Company: Fast Tracking C-V2X Technology into Vehicles

5.8 GM (General Motors): Commercializing the World's First 5.9 GHz V2X-Equipped Vehicles

5.9 Groupe PSA: Pursuing Both IEEE 802.11p & C-V2X Technologies

5.10 Groupe Renault: Testing V2X Connectivity Under Real-Life Traffic Conditions

5.11 HKT/PCCW: Utilizing V2X to Empower Smart & Safe Mobility in Hong Kong

5.11.1 Smart Mobility Consortium: Building a C-V2X Powered Smart & Safe Mobility System

5.11.2 Initial Field Trials & Demonstrations

5.11.3 Supported V2X Applications

5.11.4 Future Plans for the Rollout of C-V2X Technology

5.12 InterCor (Interoperable Corridors): Streamlining the Implementation of Cross Border & Interoperable V2X Services

5.13 Ipswich Connected Vehicle Pilot: Laying the Technical Foundations for V2X Rollouts in Australia

5.14 JLR (Jaguar Land Rover): Making Journeys Safe, Comfortable & Stress-Free with V2X

5.15 NTT DoCoMo: Leading the Path Towards Connected Cars & Roads of the Future with V2X

5.16 SAIC Motor Corporation: Powering Intelligent Connected Vehicles with V2X

5.17 Telstra: Making Australia's Roads Safe, More Efficient & Better-Prepared for Autonomous Driving with V2X

5.18 Toyota Motor Corporation: Bringing V2X to Mass-Market Vehicle Models

5.19 USDOT Connected Vehicle Pilots: Helping V2X Make the Final Leap into Real-World Deployment

5.20 Vodafone Group: Improving Road Safety & Traffic Efficiency with V2X

5.21 Volkswagen Group: Pioneering the Rollout of V2X-Equipped Vehicles in Europe

5.22 Volvo Group/Volvo Trucks: Enabling Truck Platooning & Commercial Vehicle Applications with V2X

5.23 Other Notable V2X Engagements

5.23.1 Automotive OEM Commitments

5.23.2 Mobile Operator-Led C-V2X Projects & Trials

5.23.3 Other Commercial, Pilot & Trial V2X Deployments



Chapter 6: V2X Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage

6.1 Frequency Bands for V2X Communications

6.1.1 Legacy V2I Systems

6.1.1.1 915 MHz

6.1.1.2 Other Sub-1 GHz Bands

6.1.1.3 2.4 GHz

6.1.1.4 5.8 GHz

6.1.2 Advanced V2X Technologies

6.1.2.1 760 MHz

6.1.2.2 3.4 - 3.8 GHz

6.1.2.3 5.9 GHz

6.1.2.4 Higher Frequencies



Chapter 7: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives



Chapter 8: Future Roadmap & Value Chain

8.1 Future Roadmap

8.1.1 Pre-2020: Early Commitments by Automakers & Other Stakeholders

8.1.2 2020 - 2025: Mass-Market Adoption of V2X for Road Safety & Traffic Efficiency

8.1.3 2026 - 2030: Towards Connected Autonomous Driving & 5G-Based V2X Applications

8.2 Value Chain



Chapter 9: Key Ecosystem Players



Chapter 10: Market Sizing & Forecasts

10.1 Global Outlook for V2X Communications Technology

10.2 Segmentation by Submarket

10.3 V2X Terminal Equipment

10.4 V2X OBUs

10.5 V2X RSUs

10.6 V2X Applications

10.7 V2X Backend Network Elements

10.8 V2X Security

10.9 Global Installed Base of V2X-Equipped Vehicles & RSUs

10.10 Regional Outlook



Chapter 11: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

11.1 Why is the Market Poised to Grow?

11.2 Geographic Outlook: Which Countries Offer the Highest Growth Potential?

11.3 Review of V2X Engagements Worldwide

11.4 Spectrum: Are There Any Feasible Choices Beyond 5.9 GHz?

11.5 Evaluating the Practical Benefits of V2X

11.6 The IEEE 802.11p/DSRC vs. C-V2X Debate: Which Technology will Succeed?

11.7 IEEE 802.11bd: Is There a Future Evolution Path for 802.11p?

11.8 Can C-V2X Minimize the Cost of Roadside Infrastructure Build-Outs?

11.9 Which Applications Are Currently Supported by V2X-Equipped Production Vehicles?

11.10 Growing Focus on Motorcycle-Specific V2X Safety Applications

11.11 Use of V2V Communications to Support Truck Platooning Systems

11.12 Delivering V2X-Type Applications Through Wide-Area Cellular Connectivity

11.13 How Can V2X Facilitate Fully Autonomous Driving?

11.14 Addressing V2X Security Concerns

11.15 Strategic Recommendations



Chapter 12: Expert Opinion - Interview Transcripts

12.1 Cohda Wireless

12.2 Foresight Autonomous Holdings

12.3 Kapsch TrafficCom

12.4 Nokia

12.5 NXP Semiconductors

12.6 OnBoard Security

12.7 Qualcomm

12.8 Savari



