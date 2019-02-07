Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market to 2023 - Rising Traction Among Millennial Population Coupled with Flexibility in Decision Making

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Analysis By Type, By End Users, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.05% during 2018 - 2023.

Point based vacation Ownership market segment is expected to witness growth at a noteworthy rate in the forecast period on account of increasing adoption of vacation Ownership (Timeshare) due to the rising traction among millennial population coupled with flexibility in decision making, availability of enhanced benefits such as access to VIP weekends, selection of club locations, luxury accommodations etc. is anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare)s in the future.



The demand of shared vacation ownership (timeshare) among private users is anticipated to witness propelling growth in the forecast period due to gamut of factors such as increasing importance placed on family togetherness coupled with rising family tourism.



During 2018-23, Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to the evolving consumer vacation preferences, up surge in the international tourism arrivals, growing high net worth population increasing consolidation of market players across the globe.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include increasing trend of social sharing backed with escalating leisure travel of consumers in recent years and rise in the health and wellness travel across the region are some of the significant factors driving the demand for Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) in the market.



The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and competitive analysis in the global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)



6. Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 By Product Type (2017, 2023)

6.1.1 Point Based Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market, By Value (2013-2017)

6.1.2 Point Based Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market, By Value (2018-2023)

6.1.3 Week Based Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market, By Value (2013-2017)

6.1.4 Week Based Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market, By Value (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market:By End Users

6.2.1 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market, By Value (2013-2017)- Private Users

6.2.2 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market, By Value (2018-2023)- Private Users

6.2.3 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market, By Value (2013-2017)- Group Users

6.2.4 Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market, By Value (2018-2017)- Group Users

6.3 Global Vacation Ownership Market: Geographical Breakdown

6.3.1 Global Vacation Ownership Market Size, By Geographical Region, 2017 (%)

6.3.2 Global Vacation Ownership Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2023 (%)



7. Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size: Regional Analysis

7.1 Americas Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Growth and Forecast

7.1.1 By Value (2013-2017)

7.1.2 By Value (2018-2023)

7.2 Americas Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Analysis By Product Type

7.3 Americas Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size: Analysis By End-Users

7.4 Americas Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size, By Regional Shares: Breakdown (%)

7.5 North America Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Growth and Forecast

7.6 Central and South America Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Growth and Forecast

7.7 Caribbean Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Growth and Forecast

7.8 Americas Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Country Analysis

7.9 EMEA Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: An Analysis

7.10 EMEA Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size, By Product Type: Breakdown (%)

7.11 EMEA Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size, By End Users: Breakdown (%)

7.12 EMEA Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Country Analysis

7.13 Asia-Pacific Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: An Analysis

7.14 Asia-Pacific Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size: Analysis By Product Type

7.15 Asia-Pacific Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size, By End Users: Breakdown (%)

7.16 Asia-Pacific Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market: Country Analysis



8. Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Drivers

8.2 Market Trends

8.3 Market Restraints



9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Polices and Regulations



12. Company Analysis



13 Company Profiles

Wyndham Destination

Marriott Vacation Worldwide

Hilton Grand Vacations

Diamond Resorts

Disney Vacation Club Management Corporation

Bluegreen Vacations

Interval International

Westgate Resorts

