Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market 2019-2030 by Service Portfolio, Expression System Used, Scale of Operation, Size of Manufacturers, Geography

The Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market (2nd Edition), 2019 - 2030 report features an extensive study on contract service providers engaged in the development and manufacturing of vaccines. The study features in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of various vaccine CMOs.

The global vaccines market is anticipated to generate revenues worth USD 100 billion by 2025. According to the WHO, the global vaccination rate is nearly 85%, demonstrating the high clinical demand for vaccines. In addition to meeting the growing demand for vaccines, the developers of these pharmacological interventions are also plagued by high costs of development and complex production protocols. Given that vaccine manufacturing requires highly regulated, state-of-the-art technologies, it has become increasingly difficult for stakeholders to establish in-house expertise for large-scale manufacturing of vaccines.



As a result, vaccine developers have begun outsourcing their manufacturing operations to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Specifically, small and mid-sized players in this sector tend to outsource a substantial proportion of clinical development and commercial-scale manufacturing processes to contract service providers. In addition, even big pharma players, with established in-house capabilities, are gradually entering into long-term business relationships with CMOs in order to optimize resource utilization and manage costs.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the future size of the market. Based on the parameters, such as the growth of the overall vaccine market, cost of goods sold, and direct manufacturing costs, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, for the period, 2019-2030.



In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] commonly outsourced vaccine-related operations (cell / virus banking, analytical development / testing, formulation, process development, fill / finish and regulatory filings) [B] types of expression systems (mammalian, microbial and others), [C] size of contract service provider company (small-sized, mid-sized and large / very large), [D] scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and [E] key geographical regions (North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain), Asia (China and India) and rest of the world.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Classification of Vaccines based on the Type of Active Ingredient

3.3. Key Components within Vaccine Formulations

3.4. Vaccine Development and Manufacturing

3.5. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Vaccine Contract Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape



5. COMPANY COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Assumptions and Key Input Parameters

5.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Vaccine Contract Manufacturers in North America

5.5. Competitiveness Analysis: Vaccine Contract Manufacturers in Europe

5.6. Competitiveness Analysis: Vaccine Contract Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World



6. VACCINE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Albany Molecular Research (AMRI) / OSO BioPharmaceuticals Manufacturing (OsoBio)

6.3. Catalent Biologics

6.4. Charles River Laboratories

6.5. Meridian Life Science (MLS)

6.6. BioReliance (A Unit of Merck)



7. VACCINE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN EUROPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Cobra Biologics

7.3. Eurogentec

7.4. IDT Biologika

7.6. Lonza



8. VACCINE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN ASIA PACIFIC AND THE REST OF THE WORLD

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. GreenPak Biotech

8.3. Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology

8.4. WuXi AppTec ((WuXi Biologics)

8.5. Bharat Biotech

8.6. Biological E



9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing: List of Partnerships and Collaborations



10. RECENT EXPANSIONS

10.1. Chapter Overview



11. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: Global Production Capacity (in Liters) 11.3.1.

11.4. Conclusion



12. DEMAND ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Methodology

12.3. Global Clinical Demand for Vaccines: Analysis by Number of Trials

12.4. Global Clinical Demand for Vaccines: Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population

12.5. Global Clinical Demand for Vaccines: Annual Demand of Vaccines

12.6. Concluding Remarks



13. MARKET FORECAST

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

13.3. Overall Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030

13.4. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Service Portfolio

13.5. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Expression System Used

13.6. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation

13.7. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Size of Manufacturers

13.8. Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Geography



14. SWOT ANALYSIS

14.1 Chapter Overview

14.2. Strengths

14.3. Weaknesses

14.4. Opportunities

14.5. Threats

14.6. Comparison of Swot Factors

14.7. Concluding Remarks



15. FUTURE TRENDS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Adoption of Innovative Technologies to Drive Growth

15.3. Shift to Single-Use Systems and Components

15.4. The Advent of Virus-like Particles (VLPs)

15.5. Growing Investments in Existing Infrastructure

15.6. Evolving Client / Sponsor and CMO / CDMO Relationships

15.7. Business Acquisition and Consolidation Activity



16. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Batavia Biosciences

16.2.1 Company Snapshot

16.2.2 Interview Transcript: Menzo Havenga, CEO and Claire Otjes, Marketing Manager

16.3. Goodwin Biotechnology

16.3.2 Interview Transcript: David C Cunningham, Director Of Corporate Development

16.4. Statens Serum Institut

16.4.2 Interview Transcript: Ingrid Cromann, Director - Vaccine Development

16.5. Novasep Synthesis

16.5.2 Interview Transcript: Kevin Daley, Director Pharmaceuticals

16.6. ProBioGen

16.6.2 Interview Transcript: Oliver Schub, Senior Business Development Manager

16.7. Wacker Biotech

16.7.1 Company Snapshot

16.7.2 Interview Transcript: Sebastian Schuck, Head of Business Development



17. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



18. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



