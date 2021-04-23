Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2021: Sub-unit Vaccines Accounted for a Major Share of Approx 34% in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx 13% during the period 2020-2026.



The global vaccine contract manufacturing market has experienced radical transformations after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been a massive health catastrophe.

Vaccine CMOs have gained significant attention as the virus starts spreading far and wide. A new era of vaccine and biological drug development has prevailed since the advent of the COVID-19 virus. The global pandemic has fueled vaccine innovations with the rapid acceleration of RNA-based COVID vaccines. Contract manufacturing companies are working to increase the availability of COVID-19 vaccines across the globe.



The vaccine manufacturing landscape has changed dramatically over few decades. Almost three-fourths of pharma and biotech companies have entered into mergers and agreements with contract manufacturers to develop COVID-19 vaccines. Outsourcing has gained high significance as it offers significant advantages such as end-to-end manufacturing solutions and expertise in vaccine manufacturing.

A high level of capital expenditure combined with complexity for manufacturing has limited the entry of new players. With maturing pipelines of vaccine products, biotech companies face decisions to partner with existing manufacturers or contract manufacturers or develop in-house manufacturing capabilities.

GLOBAL VACCINE CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET SEGMENTATION



The global commercial vaccine contract manufacturing market accounted for over 64% in 2020. There has been a high demand for contract manufacturing services due to the growth in infectious diseases and the onset of endemics and pandemics worldwide. North America expects to contribute maximum revenue to the commercial vaccine market due to the increased focus to prevent deaths caused by vaccine-preventable diseases. The emergence of the RNA platform has accelerated the vaccine development process.



The clinical vaccine contract manufacturing market is expected to witness an incremental growth of over USD 492 million during the forecast period. The emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in 2019 and the Ebola and Lassa fever epidemics in Western and Southern Africa demonstrate an urgent need for vaccines and therapeutics against emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases. Several serums are in the pipeline for wide-ranging contagious diseases and COVID-19, which are likely to boost the market growth. The preclinical segment accounted for a share of 13% of the global vaccine contract manufacturing market in 2020. Growing populations, healthcare awareness, demand for newer vaccination products, increasing global vaccination coverage are also some of the factors for the increased need for immunizations globally.



Sub-unit vaccines accounted for a major share of approx. 34% in 2020, and they are likely to witness the highest incremental growth of over USD 633 million during the forecast period. Growing infectious diseases leading to endemic/pandemics, majorly due to decreasing immunization coverage in many regions, have made national and international bodies implement vaccination programs strictly, allowing more people to get vaccinated. This is likely to increase the demand for vaccine production and benefit CMOs' expertise in the manufacturing services. Contract manufacturing service agreements are high for recombinant vector COVID-19 vaccines.



The fill/finish services market expects to grow at a CAGR of approx. 13% during 2020-2026. Fill/finish services are subject to extreme scrutiny by regulatory agencies and tend to be costly in the manufacturing process. Hence, vaccine manufacturers outsource these services to CMOs, which help them meet unexpected demands, source policies or better matching scales. Moreover, biopharmaceutical companies outsource fill-and-finish needs to gain access to specialized technology. CMOs are extremely helpful in meeting balanced production volumes and commercial validation of manufactured products. Hence, the growth in biopharmaceuticals is likely to fuel the demand for fill-and-finish contract services.



The analytical and QC studies services market is expected to observe an incremental growth of over USD 322 million by 2026. An increase in product-pipeline manufacturing requiring both method development and method validation drives several biopharmaceutical companies to opt for analytical method development services. CMOs perform method development, method validation, manufacturing support, release testing, and stability. Hence, the demand for analytical and QC studies services expected to grow in biopharmaceutical companies.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



Ajinomoto BioPharma, Albany Molecular Research Institute, Catalent, Cytovance Biologics, Emergent Biosolutions, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, and GlaxoSmithKline are a few vendors accounting for the global vaccine contract manufacturing market share.

Established players are entering into strategic alliances and co-marketing agreements to elevate the market competitiveness and penetration. They also make long-term relationships with distributors and suppliers for scale-up production and expand geographical presence in the market.

North America offers a high quantity of contract manufacturing services. Europe and APAC have a few prominent players and several small and mid-sized vendors. Emerging economies, including China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, are likely to offer significant growth opportunities for vendors.

Vaccine contract manufacturing companies in India are show promise as the two biopharmaceutical companies - Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech- have also received emergency approvals for their serums.

Market Opportunities & Trends

Global Vaccination Programs For COVID-19

Manufacturers' Focus On Scale-Up Vaccine Production

Growing Agreements Between Vaccine Developers And Contract Manufacturers

Vaccine Pipeline Boosting The Demand For Contract Manufacturing

Market Growth Enablers

Favorable Patient Demographics & Growing Vaccinations Of Newborns And Children

Effect Of Epidemics & Pandemics On Vaccine Development

Cost-Effective And Time-Saving Services Of Contract Manufacturers

Market Restraints

High Costs and Stockout Issues Of Vaccines

Lack Of Storage Infrastructure & Limitations Associated With Supply Chain

Vaccination Concerns In Low And Middle Income Countries

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the vaccine contract manufacturing market?

Which segment is likely to generate the largest revenue during the forecast period?

Which region has the largest number of vaccine manufacturers?

Who are the top vaccine manufacturers?

How has COVID-19 pandemic affected contract manufacturing companies?

What limitations are associated with the supply of COVID-19 vaccines for CMOs?

Prominent Vendors

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma

Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

Catalent

Cytovance Biologics

Emergent BioSolutions

FUJIFILM

GlaxoSmithKline

IDT Biologika

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Pfizer

Recipharm

Serum Institute of India

Siegfried Holding

Other Prominent Vendors

Cobra Biologics

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Goodwin Biotechnology

KBI Biopharma

Sanofi

BioMARC

Bavarian Nordic

Charles River Laboratories

Boehringer Ingelheim

Samsung Biologics

Meridian Life Science

Wacker Biotech B.V

Jubilant HollisterStier

AbbVie

Novasep

Kemwell Biopharma

Northway Biotech

Midas Pharma

Alcami

Cambrex

Asymchem

Pharmaceutics International Inc. (Pii)

Sharp

Singota Solutions

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Kaneka Eurogentec

Richter-Helm BioLogics

Ology Bioservices

Corden Pharma

Cerbios Pharma

BSP Pharmaceuticals

JOINN Biologics

Eurofins Scientific

ProBioGen

Esco Aster

Genovior Biotech

AGC Biologics

EirGenix

Amaran Biotech

Eden Biologics

Abzena

Aldevron

Cell Culture Company

Taron Solutions

MabPlex

Axcellerate Pharma

WuXi Biologics

Therapure Biopharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/667obb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

