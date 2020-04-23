Global Vaccine Market Outlook Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, 2020-2024 - Presents Worldwide Vaccine Players by Market Share, Major M&A Deals, Vaccine Pipelines; Vaccines in Pipelines for COVID-19

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vaccine Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vaccine market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024, tremendously.

The vaccine market is expected to increase due to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising focus on immunization, growing population, escalating healthcare spending, a surge in the use of adjuvants, rising initiatives by the government and non-government organizations, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as inadequate access to vaccines, stringent regulations, etc.

The global vaccine market is highly dominated with few major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of vaccines produce different types of vaccines for different diseases and for the patients of different age group. Further, key players of the vaccine market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A. (Sanofi Pasteur), and Pfizer Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Report Scope



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global vaccine market by value, by disease, by type, by patient type, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the vaccine market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Rest of North America), Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India & Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the vaccine market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global vaccine market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Vaccine: An Overview

2.1.1 Importance of Vaccine

2.1.2 History of Vaccine

2.1.3 Types of Vaccines

2.2 Vaccine Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Vaccine Segmentation by Disease

2.2.2 Vaccine Segmentation by Type and Route of Administration

2.2.3 Vaccine Segmentation by Patient Type and End-users



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Vaccine Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Vaccine Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Vaccine Market by Disease (Streptococcus Pneumonia, Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTP), Influenza, Cancer, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Neisseria Meningitides, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR), Hepatitis, Rotavirus, Varicella, and Others)

3.1.3 Global Vaccine Market by Type (Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit vaccine, Inactivated vaccine, Live-attenuated vaccine, and Toxoid vaccine)

3.1.4 Global Vaccine Market by Patient Type (Pediatric Patients and Adult Patients)

3.1.5 Global Vaccine Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa)

3.2 Global Vaccine Market: Disease Analysis

3.2.1 Global Streptococcus Pneumonia Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTP) Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Cancer Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Neisseria Meningitides Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Hepatitis Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.9 Global Rotavirus Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.10 Global Varicella Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.11 Global Other Vaccine Market by Value

3.3 Global Vaccine Market: Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit Vaccine Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Inactivated Vaccine Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Live-attenuated Vaccine Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Toxoid Vaccine Market by Value

3.4 Global Vaccine Market: Patient Type Analysis

3.4.1 Global Pediatric Patients Vaccine Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Adult Patients Vaccine Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Vaccine Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Vaccine Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Vaccine Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.3 The US Vaccine Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Vaccine Market by Patient Type (Pediatric Patients and Adult Patients)

4.1.5 The US Pediatric Patients Vaccine Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Adult Patients Vaccine Market by Value

4.1.7 Rest of North America Vaccine Market by Value

4.2 Europe Vaccine Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Vaccine Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America Vaccine Market: An Analysis

4.5 Middle East and Africa Vaccine Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.1.2 Rising Focus on Immunization

5.1.3 Growing Population

5.1.4 Escalating Healthcare Spending

5.1.5 Surge in the Use of Adjuvants

5.1.6 Rising Initiatives by the Government and Non-Government Organizations

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Inadequate Access to Vaccines

5.2.2 Stringent Regulations

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Popularity of Next-generation Vaccines

5.3.2 Increasing Demand for Adult Vaccines

5.3.3 Surge in the Use of Therapeutic Vaccines

5.3.4 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Vaccine Players by Market Share

6.2 Global Vaccine Market Players by Major Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals

6.3 Global Vaccine Market Players by Vaccine Pipelines

6.4 Global Vaccine Market Players by Vaccines in the Pipelines for COVID-19



7. Company Profiles

(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

7.1 GlaxoSmithKline plc

7.2 Merck & Co. Inc.

7.3 Sanofi S.A. (Sanofi Pasteur)

7.4 Pfizer Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3x6c2w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

