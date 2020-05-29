Global Vaccines market is Expected to Reach $81.27 Billion by 2027 - Latest Market Research Report by Stratistics MRC

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Vaccines market is accounted for $38.36 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $81.27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Vaccines Market include Johnson & Johnson, Astrazeneca, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Sanofi Pasteur SA, CSL Limited, Emergent Biosolutions Inc, Panacea Biotec LTD, Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India Pvt LTD, Bavarian Nordic, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Biological E, and Merck & Co Inc.

While the factors like growing awareness on immunization, strong vaccine pipeline and increasing focus of the key pharmaceutical players to develop innovative vaccines are driving the growth of the market. However, the huge capital investments required for developing vaccines may restrain the market growth. Moreover, the high growth prospects in emerging markets and an increase in the adoption of combination vaccines in prevention strategies by the government provide new growth opportunities in the future.

Vaccines are a powerful way to protect billions of people against many diseases that can be very dangerous and even deadly. A vaccine recognizes foreign invaders and releases the antibodies to destroy them and also provides immunity against that particular disease in the future. Most of the vaccines are given by injection, but some are given orally or nasally.

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital & retail pharmacies are likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period because vaccinations are a shorter duration procedure often conducted at smaller institutions. Also, people prefer nearby vaccination access. Hospital & retail pharmacies across the globe are under government surveillance to ensure vaccines demand is met and have adequate vaccine stock.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a huge demand owing to the high prevalence of infectious diseases and growing investments by government and non-government organizations for vaccine development.

Types Covered:

Multivalent Vaccines

Monovalent Vaccines

Technologies Covered:

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Polysaccharide Vaccines

Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Viral Vaccines

Distribution Channels Covered:

Government Suppliers

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

Route of Administration Covered:

Intradermal

Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

Oral Administration

Other Routes of Administration

Disease Indications Covered:

Cancer

Cholera

Dengue

Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP)

Hepatitis

Herpes Zoster

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)

Influenza

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

Meningococcal Disease

Pneumococcal Disease

Polio

Rabies

Rotavirus

Typhoid Fever

Varicella

End Users Covered:

Adult Patients

Pediatric Patients

Traveler Vaccines

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

