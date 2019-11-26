Global Vacuum Furnace Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2024 by Analysis By Process (Brazing, Hardening, Carburizing, Others), Applications (Aerospace, Automotive, Tool & Die, Power, Others)

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vacuum Furnace Market: Analysis By Process (Brazing, Hardening, Carburizing, Others), Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Tool & Die, Power, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vacuum furnace market was valued at USD 689.64 Million in the year 2018



The rise in investments in vehicle manufacturing plants from the developed and developing countries, owing to factors such as growing population and the growth in disposable incomes is driving the market of vacuum furnace. Vendors are rapidly focusing on collaborating heat treatment processes like carburizing, quenching, tempering and among others with additive manufacturing (AM), since it will help in minimizing the cost of production of metallic products, with specific metallurgical properties, which is augmenting the demand.



The growing automobile and aerospace industry contribute the demand for commercial vehicles and aviation equipment hence the demand for heat treating process increases. Also, increase in the usage of heat-treating process in construction industry estimates the global vacuum furnace market growth.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific Vacuum Furnace Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by rapid industrialization in growing economies of APAC regions like India, china and Japan. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are investing heavily on the R & D to offer innovative products to the end users and to cater the demand for heat treatment solutions, which is anticipated to propel the market.



Changing trends to use vacuum furnace instead of a blast furnace is on the rise owing to its benefits over the traditional furnace, such as eco-friendly nature and reduced carbon dioxide emissions. Additionally, improving the level of furnace maintainability and controllability by applying Internet of Things (IoT) concept and systems integration is creating an opportunity for the market to grow.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Apply technologies to enhance products and services

3.2 Create growth through innovative business models

4 Global Vacuum Furnace Market: Product Overview



5. Global Vacuum Furnace- Market Dynamics

5.1 Global Vacuum Furnace Market Trends

5.1.1 Advancement in Technology

5.1.2 Growing Nuclear Industry

5.1.3 New Process Optimization Technique

5.2 Global Vacuum Furnace Market Drivers

5.2.1 Burgeoning Demand from End Users

5.2.2 Demand rising for infrastructure development

5.2.3 Adaption of Internet of Things

5.3 Global Vacuum Furnace Marke Restraints

5.3.1 High Equipment and Operating Cost

5.3.2 Declining Automotive Market

5.4 Global Vacuum Furnace Market: Competitive Landscape

5.4.1 Competitive Landscape

5.4.2 Product Benchmarking

5.4.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.4.4 SWOT Analysis



6. Market Share of Leading Global Companies



7. Global Vacuum Furnace Market Analysis

7.1 Global Vacuum Furnace Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2014-2018

7.2 Global Vacuum Furnace Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2019-2024

7.3 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

7.4 Global Vacuum Furnace Market - By Process Type, By value, 2014-2024

7.5 Global Vacuum Furnace Market, By Process Type Market Share, Year 2018 & 2024

7.6 Market Opportunity of Global Vacuum Furnace Market- By Process Type

7.7 Global Vacuum Furnace Market - By Application Type, By value, 2014-2024

7.8 Global Vacuum Furnace Market, By Application Type Market Share, Year 2018 & 2024

7.9 Market Opportunity of Global Vacuum Furnace Market- By Application Type

7.10 Global Vacuum Furnace Market - By Regional Analysis (Year 2018 & 2024)

7.11 Market Opportunity of Global Vacuum Furnace Market- By Region



8. Americas Vacuum Furnace Market Analysis



9. Europe Vacuum Furnace Market Analysis



10. Asia Pacific Vacuum Furnace Market Analysis



11. Rest of World Vacuum Furnace Market Analysis



12. Company Profiles



ULVAC Inc.

Ipsen International Holding

G-M Enterprises

Vac Aero International Inc.

SECO/WARWICK Group

IHI Machinery and Furnace Co. Ltd.

Chugai Ro Co. Ltd

ALD Vacuum Technologies Gmbh

BMI Fours Industriels

Gasbarre Products Inc.

