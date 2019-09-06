Global Vagus Nerve Stimulator Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



The global vagus nerve stimulator market is emerging efficiently from 2019 to 2027 accredited to increase in the minimally invasive surgical procedures along with enhanced vagus nerve stimulation therapies worldwide in the field of medical technology. Globally, the U.S. generated maximum revenue in 2018.



The top manufacturers in the U.S. continue to focus on R&D to innovate new applications along with external VNS Devices. The increasing burden of the cerebral stroke and other neurological disorders, such as Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's leads to the increasing number of hospital admissions, which eventually upsurges the demand for neurosurgery devices.



As per the statistics by American Neurological Association, neurological disorders impact more than 100 million U.S citizens every year, with the costs of medical expenditure for stroke and dementia alone estimated to total more than US$ 600 billion by 2030.



The major drivers are an increasing number of patients suffering from neurological & lifestyle disorders and swift adoption of the latest technology in the U.S market. For e.g. in 2017, the U.S. FDA approved the marketing of "gammaCore" (handheld noninvasive vagus nerve stimulator/ (nVNS) therapy) manufactured by ElectroCore LLC, mainly for the preventive treatment of episodic cluster headaches. Major clinical applications for epilepsy and depression will further spur revenue growth for implantable vagus nerve stimulators.



Other treatment options include seizures, electroconvulsive therapy, pain, asthma, Crohn's disease, migraine, and other diseases. However, reimbursement cuts, pricing pressures related to surgery, and complications after surgery and less technology expansion in the developing nations expected to temper revenue growth on a global scale.



Key Market Movements

Globally, the vagus nerve stimulator is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% for the period from 2019 to 2027

The U.S. dominated the global market in 2018 on account of the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries, key players have concentrated on partnerships & product expansion, adoption of new techniques along with enhanced applications related to epilepsy and depression

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the maximum growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing population with growing neurological disorders, increased medical expenditure and technology expansion in countries such as Japan , India , China , South Korea , Australia , Singapore , and Others



