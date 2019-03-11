NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Van Market By Tonnage Capacity (Up to 2 ton, 2 ton-3 ton & 3 ton-5.5 ton), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline & Others), By End Use (Commercial & Personal), By Region (APAC, Europe & CIS & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023



Global van market stood at over $ 129 billion in 2017 and is projected to cross $ 164 billion by 2023.Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growth of logistics sector as well as e-retailing where light commercial vans are majorly used for transportation of goods.



Moreover, rising demand for last mile delivery of goods and growing SMEs and MSMEs are positively influencing global van market. Additionally, growing tourism across various countries is further anticipated to propel growth in global van market over the coming years.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2013 - 2016

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Period: 2019-2023



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global van market.

• To classify and forecast global van market based on tonnage capacity, fuel type, end use application, company and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global van market.

• To examine competitive developments such as business growth opportunities, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global van market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players in global van market.

Some of the top players in global van market are FORD Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Mercedes-Benz, FCA Italy S.p.A., Renault SA., Groupe PSA, General Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., and Hyundai Motor Company.

To perform the study, TechSci Research conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, TechSci Research prepared an exhaustive list of van dealers operating in different countries.



Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include van dealers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major van distributors across the globe.

TechSci Research calculated the market size for global van market using a bottom-up technique, wherein van volume sales data, was recorded as well as forecast for the future years.TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as automotive manufacturing associations, company websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.



Key Target Audience:



• Van manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to van market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as van manufacturers, investment sectors, and to the end users. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global van market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Tonnage Capacity:

o Up to 2 Ton

o 2 Ton – 3 Ton

o 3 Ton - 5.5 Ton

• Market, by Fuel Type:

o Diesel

o Gasoline

o Others

• Market, by End Use:

o Commercial

o Personal

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe & CIS

o North America

o South America

o Middle East

• Market, by Company:

o FORD Motor Company

o Volkswagen AG

o Mercedes-Benz

o FCA Italy S.p.A.

o Others



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global van market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



