Global Vapour Products Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring Smoore Int'l, Philip Morris International, Imperial Brands, Japan Tobacco, BAT, Turning Point Brands, FirstUnion, JoyeTech, Juul Labs, NJOY

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vapour Products Market Factbook (2022 Edition): World Market Review By Value and Volume, Product Type, Sales Channel, End-User (2018-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vapour Products Market was valued at USD 57.02 Billion in the year 2021 with the European region leading the regional market share.

With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as the United States, Canada, China, Japan, United Kingdom, the adoption of Rechargeable and Modular Vapour Products is at its peak. The advancements in Vapour Products and their increased usage by the young population of different regions drive the Global Vapour Products Market.

Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Vapour Products in Men and Women and increasing demand for Rechargeable Vapes will further propel the market in the coming years. Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including end-use and end-users in the Europe region will significantly drive the Vapour Products Market growth in subsequent years.



In product types, Modular Vapour Products in the Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of Vapour Products manufacturing companies and increasing production of newer technologies.



The E-Retail sales channel of the Vapour Products market is expected to grow at a robust rate and gain a fair amount of market share in the Vapour Products Market than other types of sales channels in the market. Moreover, increasing demand for efficient and more affordable Vapour products among consumers all over the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand for Vapour products in the future.



Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for a large regional share in the global Vapour Products market in 2028. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Europe region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing electronic technologies activities in different countries, the rise in the demand to improve quality by bringing nicotine-free vapour products and better technology are the major factors driving the Vapour Products market growth in the region.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new type development.



Scope of the Report:

The report analyses the Vapour Products Market by Value (USD Million) and Volume (Billion Units).

The report analyses the Vapour Products Market by Product Type (Disposable, Rechargeable, Modular).

The report analyses the Vapour Products Market by End User (Men, Women).

The report analyses the Vapour Products Market by Sales Channel (Tobacconist, Specialist Shops, E-Retail, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores).

The Global Vapour Products Market has been analyzed By Region (America, Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East , and Africa ) and By Country ( USA , Canada , Brazil , Germany , United Kingdom , France , Spain , Italy , Switzerland , Turkey , Netherlands , Russia , Finland , China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Malaysia , Taiwan , UAE, Israel , South Africa ).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Product Type, End User, Sales Channels, and Country.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the industry have been analyzed in the report.

Company Profiles

Smoore International

Philip Morris International

Imperial Brands Plc.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

British American Tobacco

Turning Point Brands

FirstUnion

JoyeTech

Juul Labs

NJOY

Shenzhen IPV Vaping Technology

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Vapour Products Market: Product Overview



4. Global Vapour Products Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Vapour Products Market

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2028

4.3 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2017-2028

4.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Global Vapour Products Market



5. Global Vapour Products Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value & Volume)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Vapour Products Market: By Product Type (2021 & 2028)

5.2 By Disposable- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

5.3 By Rechargeable- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

5.4 By Modular- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

5.5 Global Vapour Products Market By Product Type, By Volume



6. Global Vapour Products Market Segmentation, By End User (Value & Volume)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Vapour Products Market: By End User (2021 & 2028)

6.2 By Men- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3 By Women- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.4 Global Vapour Products Market By End User, By Volume



7. Global Vapour Products Market Segmentation, By Sales Channel (Value & Volume)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Vapour Products Market: By Sales Channel (2021 & 2028)

7.2 By Tobacconist- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3 By Specialty Stores- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.4 By E-Retail- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.5 By Supermarket- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.6 By Convenience Stores- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)



8. Global Vapour Products Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Vapour Products Market: By Region (2021 & 2028)

