Global Variable Data Printing Market to 2026 - Growing e-Commerce Industry and Growth of the Parent Industry are the Key Driving Factors for Market Growth
The "Variable Data Printing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Variable Data Printing market accounted for $12.47 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $55.96 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for variable data printed labels from food & beverage sector, growth in the pharmaceutical sector, increased focus on the aesthetic appeal of products and innovative printing, improved manufacturing activities, growing e-commerce industry and growth of the parent industry are the key driving factors for the market growth.
However, new technologies that enable printing on packages might diminish the demand for labels printing and the high cost of raw materials affects the growth of variable data printing market in labels are some of the factors hindering the market growth.
Variable data printing, or VDP, refers to a special form of digital printing where document content is determined by entries in a record or data set and can be highly personalized. Varied text, graphics, and images are typical content elements, but layout, element positioning, and even document choice are just some of the other variables.
Because the content on the printed page is constantly changing, it would not be feasible to produce this type of print product with traditional offset lithography or with any other process that requires a fixed image plate. Electrophotographic and ink jet printing are ideally suited for this type of printing as each page is imaged individually.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Variable Data Printing Market, By Solution
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hardware
5.3 Software
5.4 Services
6 Global Variable Data Printing Market,By Label Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Linerless Labels
6.3 Release Liner Labels
7 Global Variable Data Printing Market, By Composition
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Facestock
7.3 Topcoat
8 Global Variable Data Printing Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Paper & Paper Boards
8.3 Glass & Metals
8.4 Flexible & Rigid Plastics
9 Global Variable Data Printing Market, By Printing Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Thermal Transfer Over Printing
9.3 Direct Thermal Printing
9.4 Electrophotography
9.5 Inkjet
9.6 Rotogravure
9.7 Flexography
9.8 Digital
9.9 Offset
10 Global Variable Data Printing Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Food & Beverages
10.3 Consumer Durables
10.4 Pharmaceuticals
10.5 Home & Personal Care
10.6 Retail
10.7 Healthcare
10.8 Cosmetics & Toiletries
10.9 Travel & Transport/Logistics
10.10 Other End Users
10.10.1 Industrial Lubricants
10.10.2 Paints
11 Global Variable Data Printing Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 3M Company
13.2 Afinia Label
13.3 Allied Printing
13.4 Avery Dennison Corporation
13.5 Canon Inc
13.6 Cenveo Inc
13.7 HP Inc
13.8 Marcus Printing Company
13.9 Mondi PLC
13.10 Quad/Graphic Inc
13.11 RR Donnelley & Sons Company
13.12 SSK Infotech (India)
13.13 Ws Packaging Group Inc
13.14 Xerox Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x98kqg/global_variable?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
