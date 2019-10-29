Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.1 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799890/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$338.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$285.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Industrial will reach a market size of US$434.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.; Danfoss A/S; Eaton Corporation PLC; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.; Nidec Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; TMEIC Corporation; WEG SA; Yaskawa America, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799890/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Pumps (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Pumps (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Pumps (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Fans (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 8: Fans (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Fans (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 10: Compressors (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Compressors (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Compressors (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Conveyors (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Conveyors (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Conveyors (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 21: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Infrastructure (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Infrastructure (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Infrastructure (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Power Generation (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Power Generation (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 33: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 36: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 38: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Canadian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Variable

Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Japanese Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Variable

Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in China

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 67: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 89: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Spanish Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 92: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 101: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 104: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 107: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 112: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 122: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Indian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 125: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 130: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Variable Frequency Drive

(VFD) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Variable Frequency Drive

(VFD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 149: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 152: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 157: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 168: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 171: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 179: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Variable

Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: Iranian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Variable

Frequency Drive (VFD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Iranian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 191: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Variable Frequency Drive

(VFD) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Variable Frequency Drive

(VFD) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 201: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS

DANFOSS A/S

EATON CORPORATION PLC

FUJI ELECTRIC

HITACHI HI-REL POWER ELECTRONICS PVT.

NIDEC CORPORATION

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

TMEIC CORPORATION

WEG SA

YASKAWA AMERICA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799890/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

