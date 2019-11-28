Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market, Forecast to 2025 - Market Shifting Toward Less Invasive Procedures for the Treatment of Varicose Veins
DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Varicose Vein Treatment Market By Types (Endovenous Ablation, Sclerotherapy, Surgical Ligation & Stripping), By End-users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Physician's Office), By Regions - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report predicts that the global varicose vein treatment market will grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period 2019-2025.
The treatment methods for varicose veins have transformed over the time due to recent alertness of cosmetic contemplations & the way they can disturb the superiority of life along with the advancements of innovative treatments & ambulatory care services. Varicose veins worry over 40 million individuals in the US, with about 50% of varicose vein patients having a family history.
Increasing prevalence of varicose veins and the growing geriatric population are among the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of the treatment procedure and lack of skilled professionals are hampering the growth of the market.
The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominant sales from Syneron, AngioDynamics, biolitec AG, Energist Group, Medtronic Plc, and Sciton Inc.
According to the analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global varicose vein treatment market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the large patient pool, an increase in the number of surgeries, and rising healthcare expenditure.
By Type
- Endovenous Ablation
- Sclerotherapy
- Surgical Ligation & Stripping
Sclerotherapy held the largest share in the global varicose vein treatment market in 2018. The market is likely to shift toward the non-invasive treatment technique during the forecast period 2019-2025.
By End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Physician's Office
The hospital's segment holds a significant share among other end-users in the market and is also the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2019-2025.
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
North America dominated the global varicose vein treatment market in 2018. The significant share of the North American region comes from the US, owing to the accessibility to good quality healthcare and excellent reimbursement facilities.
Competitive Analysis
Surgical procedures for varicose veins are likely to experience significant changes in the foreseeable future; non-invasive alternatives have mainly overtaken surgery. In the recent past, the preference for non-invasive surgery has accelerated due to the possibility of infections involved with invasive surgery.
High-intensity focused ultrasound is one of the latest treatment options for varicose veins and venous reflux disease. This innovative technology has been used for non-invasive tissue ablation in other therapeutic instances, and hence, there is a strong possibility of it being effective in veins.
Key Vendors
- Syneron
- AngioDynamics
- biolitec AG
- Energist Group
- Medtronic plc
- Sciton Inc.
Key Competitive Facts
- The market is shifting toward less invasive procedures for the treatment of varicose veins.
- The varicose vein treatment cost is high and the reimbursement scenario is very inconsistent.
Key Takeaways
- Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.
- A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of the industry.
- Factors influencing the growth of the varicose vein treatment market.
- In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.
- Prediction analysis of the varicose vein treatment market in both developed and developing regions.
- Key insights related to major segments of the varicose vein treatment market.
- Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behaviour of the consumers.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Varicose Veins
- Increase in the Elderly Population
Restraints
- High Cost of the Treatment Procedure
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
Opportunities
- Increasing Healthcare Spending
- Raising Patient Awareness Regarding the Treatment
- Market Expansion Opportunities in Emerging Nations
