Global Varicose Vein Treatments Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product Type and Region

Varicose veins treatment includes procedure types such as sclerotherapy, endovenous ablation and surgical procedures. This report is an analytical business tool that offers a thorough evaluation of the global market.

This study provides an overview of varicose veins treatments devices and their uses in the treatment of venous diseases such as varicose veins and venous insufficiency diseases. In addition, it gives a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It covers a wide variety of devices and techniques that greatly improve the treatment of varicose veins. This study includes information about emerging treatment procedures, devices, market players, and other pertinent information related to the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical device industry.

The format of this study includes:

Detailed descriptions of the disease including classification, anatomy, pathophysiology and risk factors.

Detailed descriptions and analyses of treatments and procedures

Market characterization, market size, and segmentation (by region and treatment).

Market drivers and restraints.

Detailed market projections through 2026.

Key marketed products along with information about their regulatory status.

Analysis of regulatory structure.

Discussions about the future of varicose vein treatments.

Profiles of market participants.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global varicose veins treatment market

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of the current market size and market forecast for varicose veins treatment, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end user and geographic region

Evaluation of the impact of demographic, economic, and other factors that will drive future demand for the market

Impact of COVID-19 on the medical devices market as well as the market for vascular surgery and venous procedures

Highlights of current and future market potential of generic drugs along with a detailed review of technology updates, regulatory scenario and product pipeline analysis within the marketplace

Company profiles of the market leading participants

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview of Disease

Risk Factors, Anatomy, and Pathophysiology

Risk Factors

Anatomy

Pathophysiology

Clinical Presentation

Diagnosis

Clinical Examination

Role of Imaging

Prognosis

Management of Varicose Veins

Lifestyle Modification

Compression Therapy

Sclerotherapy

Endovenous Ablation Therapy

Surgical Options

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Prevalence of Obesity

Prevalence of Deep Vein Thrombosis

Incidence of Chronic Venous Diseases

Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Growing Markets: Emerging Economies

Restraints and Challenges

Changing Decision Makers

Influence of New Entities

Price Pressure

Regulatory Environment

Compliance Rules

End Users: Lack of Training

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Introduction

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Market

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Impact of COVID-19 on Vascular Surgery and Venous Procedures

The Status Quo Disrupted

Chapter 6 Regulatory Scenario

Regulations and Legislation

Europe

U.S.

Japan

Chapter 7 Market Size and Analysis

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Overview

Endovenous Ablation

Sclerotherapy

Surgical Ligation and Stripping

Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Angiodynamics Inc.

Biolitec A

Boston Scientific Corp.

Candela Medical

Energist Medical Group

Eufoton Srl

Medtronic

Quanta System S.P.A.

Teleflex Inc.

