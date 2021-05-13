Global Varicose Vein Treatments Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product Type and Region
DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Varicose Vein Treatments Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Varicose veins treatment includes procedure types such as sclerotherapy, endovenous ablation and surgical procedures. This report is an analytical business tool that offers a thorough evaluation of the global market.
This study provides an overview of varicose veins treatments devices and their uses in the treatment of venous diseases such as varicose veins and venous insufficiency diseases. In addition, it gives a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It covers a wide variety of devices and techniques that greatly improve the treatment of varicose veins. This study includes information about emerging treatment procedures, devices, market players, and other pertinent information related to the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and medical device industry.
The format of this study includes:
- Detailed descriptions of the disease including classification, anatomy, pathophysiology and risk factors.
- Detailed descriptions and analyses of treatments and procedures
- Market characterization, market size, and segmentation (by region and treatment).
- Market drivers and restraints.
- Detailed market projections through 2026.
- Key marketed products along with information about their regulatory status.
- Analysis of regulatory structure.
- Discussions about the future of varicose vein treatments.
- Profiles of market participants.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global varicose veins treatment market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Estimation of the current market size and market forecast for varicose veins treatment, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end user and geographic region
- Evaluation of the impact of demographic, economic, and other factors that will drive future demand for the market
- Impact of COVID-19 on the medical devices market as well as the market for vascular surgery and venous procedures
- Highlights of current and future market potential of generic drugs along with a detailed review of technology updates, regulatory scenario and product pipeline analysis within the marketplace
- Company profiles of the market leading participants
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview of Disease
- Risk Factors, Anatomy, and Pathophysiology
- Risk Factors
- Anatomy
- Pathophysiology
- Clinical Presentation
- Diagnosis
- Clinical Examination
- Role of Imaging
- Prognosis
- Management of Varicose Veins
- Lifestyle Modification
- Compression Therapy
- Sclerotherapy
- Endovenous Ablation Therapy
- Surgical Options
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Prevalence of Obesity
- Prevalence of Deep Vein Thrombosis
- Incidence of Chronic Venous Diseases
- Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures
- Growing Markets: Emerging Economies
- Restraints and Challenges
- Changing Decision Makers
- Influence of New Entities
- Price Pressure
- Regulatory Environment
- Compliance Rules
- End Users: Lack of Training
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Market
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Medical Tourism
- Impact of COVID-19 on Vascular Surgery and Venous Procedures
- The Status Quo Disrupted
Chapter 6 Regulatory Scenario
- Regulations and Legislation
- Europe
- U.S.
- Japan
Chapter 7 Market Size and Analysis
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Overview
- Endovenous Ablation
- Sclerotherapy
- Surgical Ligation and Stripping
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Angiodynamics Inc.
- Biolitec A
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Candela Medical
- Energist Medical Group
- Eufoton Srl
- Medtronic
- Quanta System S.P.A.
- Teleflex Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0k2bb?
