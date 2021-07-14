Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market Report 2021-2030 with Company Profiles of AGC Biologics, Avid Bioservices, Bionomics, Mateon Therapeutics, Myrexis, VBL Therapeutics

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, 2021-2030: Indications, Therapeutic Area, Molecules, Therapy, Route of Administration, and Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, 2021-2030 report features an extensive study of the current and future potential of vascular disrupting agents, being developed for the treatment of various types of cancer. In addition, it features an elaborate discussion on the likely opportunity for the players engaged in this domain, over the next decade.

Presently, there are multiple small molecule VDAs, which have been / are being developed for the treatment of a variety of oncological conditions, including colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, lung cancer, melanoma and ovarian cancer. Moreover, combination therapies, involving VDAs and conventional chemotherapy, radiation therapy and radioimmunotherapy, have demonstrated excellent clinical responses in multiple animal models.

It is worth noting that the R&D efforts in this field are being supported by the National Institutes of Health, accounting for USD 95 million in research grants disbursed since 2016. Driven by encouraging clinical research, this niche, but emerging domain, is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade, with pioneers in the field likely to benefit from the first-to-market advantage.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity associated with vascular disrupting agents, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the current market landscape of vascular disrupting agents, including information on phase of development (phase III, phase II / III, phase II, phase I / II, phase I, and discovery / preclinical stage) of product candidates, therapeutic area (hematological malignancies, solid tumors and others), target indication(s), type of molecule (small molecule (tubulin binding agents and flavonoids), and ligand directed agents), type of therapy (monotherapy, combination therapy and others) and route of administration (oral, intravenous and others). In addition, it presents a list of companies developing vascular disrupting agents and analysis based on year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Detailed profiles of the prominent players in this domain (shortlisted on the basis of number of vascular disrupting agents in development pipeline). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), detailed description (including information on the type of drug, current status of development, target indications, mode of action and type of therapy) of their respective lead drug candidates, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various vascular disrupting agents, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials, type of molecule, phase of development, study design, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), trial focus and key indications.

A detailed review of more than 750 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on vascular disrupting agents, which have been published during the period, 2016 - January 2021 . The publications have been analyzed to highlight the trends across year of publication, emerging focus areas, popular keywords, key indications, key therapeutic areas, key research journals and popular authors.

. The publications have been analyzed to highlight the trends across year of publication, emerging focus areas, popular keywords, key indications, key therapeutic areas, key research journals and popular authors. An in-depth analysis of grants awarded to various research institutes for the projects related to vascular disrupting agents, in the period between 2016 and January 2021 , on the basis of parameters, such as year of award, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, emerging focus areas of the grants, popular NIH departments, and type of recipient organization, while highlighting popular recipient organizations, popular program officers and regional distribution of recipient organizations.

, on the basis of parameters, such as year of award, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, emerging focus areas of the grants, popular NIH departments, and type of recipient organization, while highlighting popular recipient organizations, popular program officers and regional distribution of recipient organizations. A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain, and their assessment (based on the strength and activeness) represented in the form of 22 matrices. The chapter also includes a schematic world map representation (highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers) and an analysis evaluating the (relative) level of expertise of different KOLs, based on number of publications, number of citations, participation in clinical trials, number of affiliations and strength of professional network (based on information available on ResearchGate).

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Vascular Disrupting Agents

3.2.1. Mechanism of Action of Vascular Disrupting Agents

3.3 Types of Vascular Disrupting Agents

3.3.1. Small Molecule Vascular Disrupting Agents

3.3.1.1. Tubulin Binding Agents

3.3.1.2. Flavonoids

3.3.2. Ligand Directed Vascular Disrupting Agents

3.4. Benefits of Vascular Disrupting Agents

3.5. Challenges Associated with Vascular Disrupting Agents

3.6. Future Perspectives

4. VASCULAR DISRUPTING AGENTS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Vascular Disrupting Agents: Development Pipeline

4.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.2.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.2.3. Analysis by Target Disease Indication

4.2.4. Analysis by Phase of Development and Target Disease Indication

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Molecule

4.2.6. Analysis by Target Disease Indication and Type of Molecule

4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Therapy

4.2.8. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.2.9. Analysis by Potential Combination Therapeutics

4.3. Vascular Disrupting Agents: Developer Landscape

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.3.4. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Drug Candidates

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. AGC Biologics

5.3. Avid Bioservices

5.4. Bionomics

5.5. Mateon Therapeutics

5.6. Myrexis

5.7. VBL Therapeutics

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. Vascular Disrupting Agents: Clinical Trial Analysis

6.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

6.3.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status

6.3.3. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Number of Patients Enrolled

6.3.4. Analysis by Trial Phase

6.3.5. Analysis by Trial Phase and Number of Patients Enrolled

6.3.6. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials

6.3.7. Geographical Analysis by Number of Patients Enrolled

6.3.8. Analysis by Study Design

6.3.9. Analysis by Trial Focus

6.3.10. Analysis by Drug Molecule

6.3.11. Analysis by Key Indications

6.3.12. Analysis by Type of Sponsor/Collaborator

6.3.13. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

6.3.14. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Vascular Disrupting Agents: List of Recent Publications

8. ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Vascular Disrupting agents: Academic Grants Analysis

9. KOL ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Assumptions and Methodology

9.3. Principal Investigators of Vascular Disrupting Agents Focused Clinical Trials

9.3.1. Geographical Distribution of KOLs

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Organization (KOL Affiliation)

9.3.3. Leading Organizations: Analysis by Number of Affiliated Principal Investigators

9.4. Prominent Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs)

9.5. KOL Benchmarking: Publisher versus Third-Party Scoring (ResearchGate Score)

9.6. Profiles of Most Active KOLs

10. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Limitations

10.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

10.4. Overall Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, 2021-2030

10.4.7. Product-wise Sales Forecast

10.4.7.1. Bavituximab (Avid Bioservices)

10.4.7.2. Icaritin (Beijing Shenogen Biomedical)

10.4.7.3. NGR-TNF (AGC Biologics)

10.4.7.4. Padeliporfin (Steba biotech)

10.4.7.5. Plinabulin (BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals)

10.4.7.6. VB-111 (VBL Therapeutics)

11. CONCLUDING REMARKS

12. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

13. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/edy4mr

