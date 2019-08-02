Global Vascular Stent Market to 2024 - Imminent Drift Towards Bioresorbable Stent & Growing Outpatient Service for Minimally Invasive Procedures
Aug 02, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vascular Stent Market: Analysis By Type, Technology, Mode of Delivery, End User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Mode of delivery, By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the recent years, Vascular Stent market has been witnessing considerable growth directly on the back of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and growing investment to develop highly advanced medical infrastructure.
Moreover, factors such as growing government initiatives, growing aged population, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease has been impelling the overall market growth of Vascular Stent. In addition, expanding product portfolio of companies and growing number of partnerships and acquisitions in this industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth in forecast period.
However, stringent regulation process of the stents and occurrence of restenosis after stent implantation has been hindering the market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Vascular Stent Market: Product Outlook
5. Global Vascular Stent Market: Growth and Forecast
5.1 By Value (2014-2018)
5.2 By Value (2019-2024)
6. Global Vascular Stent Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)
6.1.1 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By Type, 2018 (%)
6.1.2 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By Type, 2024 (%)
6.2 Global Coronary Vascular Stent Market, By Value (2014-2024)
6.3 Global Peripheral Vascular Stent Market, By Value (2014-2024)
6.4 Market attractiveness of Global Vascular Sent Market- By Type
6.5 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By Technology: Breakdown (%)
6.5.1 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By Technology, 2018 (%)
6.5.2 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By Technology, 2024 (%)
6.6 Global Bare Metal Vascular Stent Market, By Value (2014-2024)
6.7 Global Drug Eluting Vascular Stent Market, By Value (2014-2024)
6.8 Global Bioresorbable Vascular Stent Market, By Value (2014-2024)
6.9 Market attractiveness of Global Vascular Sent Market- By Technology
6.10 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By Mode of Delivery: Breakdown (%)
6.10.1 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By Mode of Delivery, 2018 (%)
6.10.2 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By Mode of Delivery, 2024 (%)
6.11 Global Self expandable Vascular Stent Market, By Value (2014-2024)
6.12 Global Balloon expandable Vascular Stent Market, By Value (2014-2024)
6.13 Market attractiveness of Global Vascular Sent Market- By Mode of Delivery
6.14 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By End User: Breakdown (%)
6.14.1 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By End User, 2018 (%)
6.14.2 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By End User, 2024 (%)
6.15 Global Hospital Vascular Stent Market, By Value (2014-2024)
6.16 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centre Vascular Stent Market, By Value (2014-2024)
6.17 Market attractiveness of Global Vascular Sent Market- By End User
7. Global Vascular Stent Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)
7.1.1 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By Region, 2018 (%)
7.1.2 Global Vascular Stent Market Size, By Region, 2024 (%)
7.2 North America Vascular Stent Market: Growth and Forecast
7.2.1 By Value (2014-2018)
7.2.2 By Value (2019-2024)
7.2.3 North America Vascular Stent Market: Competitive Landscape
7.2.4 By Type, By Value (2014-2018)
7.2.5 By Type, By Value (2019-2024)
7.2.6 By Technology, By Value (2014-2018)
7.2.7 By Technology, By Value (2019-2024)
7.2.8 By Mode of Delivery, By Value (2014-2018)
7.2.9 By Mode of Delivery, By Value (2019-2024)
7.2.10 By End User, By Value (2014-2018)
7.2.11 By End User, By Value (2019-2024)
8. Global Vascular Stent Market: Competitive Landscape
9. Market share of Leading Global Companies
10. Global Vascular Stent Market: Pricing Analysis
11. Global Vascular Stent Market: Most Recent Products
12. Global Vascular Stent Market: Mergers and Acquisitions
13. Global Vascular Stent Market: Product Benchmarking
14. Global Vascular Stent Market Dynamics
14.1 Global Vascular Stent Market Drivers
14.1.1 Aging Society
14.1.2 Increasing awareness for minimally invasive procedures
14.1.3 Prevailing unhealthy lifestyle habits
14.1.4 Improved medical infrastructure and advantageous reimbursement opportunities
14.2 Global Vascular Stent Market Restraints
14.2.1 Stringent regulation process
14.2.2 Lack of reimbursement policies in developing nations
14.3 Global Vascular Stent Market Trend
14.3.1 Imminent drift towards bioresorbable stent
14.3.2 Growing outpatient service for minimally invasive procedures
15. Porter Five Force Analysis
16. SWOT Analysis
17. Supply Chain Analysis
18. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
19. Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardinal Health
- Medtronic
- Terumo Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen
- W.L. Gore & Associates
- Cook Medical
- Biotronik
- Meril LifeSciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1x16w
