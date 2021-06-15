Global Vascular Stents Market: (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vascular Stents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vascular stents market reached a value of US$ 9.4 Billion in 2020. A vascular stent is a small device that is used to clear and prevent blockages in the heart valves and arteries. It is also used to provide internal structural support to stenotic or occluded blood vessels. The process of placing a vascular stent inside the body is known as vascular stenting. Vascular stents are usually made of polyethylene, polypropylene or non-absorbable materials such as stainless steel or cobalt-chromium alloys. They may vary from tubular stent-grafts, which are used to repair aneurysms, to expandable metal meshes that are used during percutaneous vessel interventions. Once the stent is placed in the intended location, it is expanded using a balloon or a self-expanding mechanism.



Rapidly increasing geriatric population is one of the major factors driving the market growth worldwide. Furthermore, there has been a rise in the incidence rate of various ailments such as peripheral artery disease (PAD), aortic aneurysm, and ischemic heart disease. The frequent occurrence of these ailments has led to a growing requirement for vascular stents. This can be attributed to lifestyle choices such as smoking and high alcohol consumption coupled with physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary habits of individuals. Additionally, increasing consumer inclination toward minimally invasive (MI) procedures is also driving the market growth. The MI vascular stenting procedures ensure shorter hospital stay, quick recovery and greater comfort for the patients.

Moreover, the emerging trend of peripheral and endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) stent grafting is also contributing to the market growth. The EVAR is widely preferred for patients with advanced age and renal dysfunction, while peripheral stenting is done to provide support to femoropopliteal and infrapopliteal arteries above the knee. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global vascular stents market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik Se & Co. Kg, Braun Melsungen Ag, Terumo Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concepts Limited, C.R. Bard, Inc., W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc., Endologix, Inc., Lombard Medical, Translumina Gmbh, Jotec Gmbh, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global vascular stents market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global vascular stents industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vascular stents industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of delivery?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global vascular stents industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global vascular stents industry?

What is the structure of the global vascular stents industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global vascular stents industry?

What are the profit margins in the global vascular stents industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Vascular Stents Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Material

5.6 Market Breakup by Mode of Delivery

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Coronary Stents

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Peripheral Vascular Stents

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Evar Stent Grafts

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Metallic Stents

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.2.1 Cobalt Chromium

7.1.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.2 Platinum Chromium

7.1.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.3 Nickel Titanium

7.1.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.4 Stainless Steel

7.1.2.4.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Others

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Mode of Delivery

8.1 Balloon-Expandable Stents

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Self-Expanding Stents

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Hospitals and Cardiac Centers

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Medtronic Plc

15.3.2 Abbott Laboratories

15.3.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

15.3.4 Biotronik Se & Co. Kg

15.3.5 Braun Melsungen Ag

15.3.6 Terumo Corporation

15.3.7 Microport Scientific Corporation

15.3.8 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

15.3.9 Vascular Concepts Limited

15.3.10 C.R. Bard, Inc.

15.3.11 W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc.

15.3.12 Endologix, Inc.

15.3.13 Lombard Medical

15.3.14 Translumina Gmbh

15.3.15 Jotec Gmbh

