Global VC e.ventures Hires Pat Reilly As CFO

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- e.ventures, the leading global venture capital firm with headquarters in San Francisco and Berlin, is pleased to announce the addition of Patrick "Pat" Reilly as Global Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Pat will be responsible for managing the firm's financial activities, which include partnership accounting, financial reporting, tax and treasury, regulatory compliance and financial information systems. He joins Senior Director of Finance, Dorothee Poetter, as they scale the firm's back office.

"We are thrilled to have Pat as the newest addition to the growing e.ventures senior leadership team, continuing to expand our industry-leading early and growth stage venture platform," said Mathias Schilling, a Founding Partner at e.ventures. "The depth of Pat's finance, tax, treasury and capital markets experience, along with his technical and strategic expertise will enhance our ability to continue to scale our footprint and provide top-caliber service to our Limited Partners and entrepreneurs. I look forward to working closely with him to set a foundation for future growth."

Prior to joining e.ventures, Pat was with TCV for over 20 years and was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in early 2014.

"Joining e.ventures is an incredible opportunity given the firm's consistent top quartile performance," said Mr. Reilly. "e.ventures' small fund strategy coupled with its outsized global network will allow me to apply my past experience from TCV and play a meaningful role in building the firm for longevity. I look forward to working with the e.ventures team to change the way venture is fundamentally practiced."

Pat graduated from Seton Hall University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

About e.ventures

Founded in 1999, e.ventures is the first tech-enabled global venture capital firm and invests in consumer and software companies at their inflection points from early to growth stage. The firm is headquartered in San Francisco and Berlin with global partners in Beijing, Tokyo, and São Paulo.

e.ventures has combined its extensive, truly global network with local experience and insight to partner with over 200 startups globally. Notable US investments including Sonos, AngiesList, TheRealReal, Shipt, Segment, NGINX, GoPuff, and Acorns, among many others, and notable European investments include FarFetch, Deposit Solutions, CityDeal/Groupon, Natural Cycles, Staffbase, Exporo, Blinkist, and Asana Rebel.

Press Contact

Lauren Lyon, Operating Partner

lauren@eventures.vc // 415-869-5200

SOURCE e.ventures