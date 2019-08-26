Global VCSEL Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810389/?utm_source=PRN

4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.4%. Single Mode, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Single Mode will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$129.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$250.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Single Mode will reach a market size of US$258.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$595.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Agiltron Inc. (USA); Alight Technologies ApS (Denmark); AMS Technologies AG (Germany); Broadcom Ltd. (Singapore); Coherent, Inc. (USA); Finisar Corporation (USA); II-VI, Inc. (USA); IQE PLC (United Kingdom); Laser Components GmbH (Germany); Litrax Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan); Lumentum Operations LLC (USA); Necsel Intellectual Property Inc. (USA); Neophotonics Corporation (USA); Newport Corporation (USA); Philips Photonics (Germany); Santec Corporation (Japan); TT Electronics PLC (United Kingdom); Ultra Communications (USA); Vertilas Gmbh (Germany); Vixar Inc. (USA)Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810389/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market SharesVertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) CompetitorMarket Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentSingle Mode (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioningfor 2019 & 2025Multimode (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) GlobalMarket Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million byRegion/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) MarketShare Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025Table 3: Data Communication (Application) Global MarketEstimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:2018-2025Table 4: Data Communication (Application) Market ShareBreakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025Table 5: Sensing (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 6: Sensing (Application) Share Breakdown Review byRegion/Country: 2019 VS 2025Table 7: Infrared Illumination (Application) Worldwide LatentDemand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 8: Infrared Illumination (Application) Distribution ofGlobal Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025Table 9: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates andForecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018through 2025Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market ShareDistribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025Table 11: Single Mode (Type) World Market by Region/Country inUS$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 12: Single Mode (Type) Market Share Breakdown ofWorldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025Table 13: Multimode (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwidein US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 14: Multimode (Type) Market Sales Breakdown byRegion/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025Table 15: Data Center (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessmentin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 16: Data Center (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown ofGlobal Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025Table 17: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 18: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shiftacross Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown byRegion/Country: 2019 VS 2025Table 21: Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 22: Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review byRegion/Country: 2019 VS 2025Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent DemandForecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Salesby Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US VCSEL Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Single Mode (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Multimode (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 26: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS

2025

Table 27: United States Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: United States Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: United States Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 30: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Canadian Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 34: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019

and 2025

Table 35: Canadian Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Canadian Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Japanese Market for Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting

Laser (VCSEL) : Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 40: Japanese Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting

Laser (VCSEL) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Chinese Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Chinese Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Chinese Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019

and 2025

Table 47: Chinese Demand for Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting

Laser (VCSEL) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Chinese Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European VCSEL Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Single Mode (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Multimode (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: European Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 52: European Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: European Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 54: European Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 57: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 58: French Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL)

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for

2019 and 2025

Table 59: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: French Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL)

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 63: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: German Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 69: Italian Demand for Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting

Laser (VCSEL) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 70: Italian Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: Italian Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Italian Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019

and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting

Laser (VCSEL) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Italian Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 76: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Market for Vertical-Cavity

Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) : Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 78: United Kingdom Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 81: Rest of Europe Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Rest of Europe Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018-2025

Table 84: Rest of Europe Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Rest of Europe Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: Rest of Europe Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 87: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by

Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 89: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL)

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use

for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 93: Rest of World Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 94: Rest of World Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Rest of World Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 96: Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market

in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type

for 2019 and 2025

Table 97: Rest of World Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Rest of World Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser

(VCSEL) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITIONAMS TECHNOLOGIES AGAGILTRONALIGHT TECHNOLOGIES APSBROADCOMCOHERENTFINISAR CORPORATIONII-VIIQE PLCLASER COMPONENTS GMBHLITRAX TECHNOLOGYLUMENTUM OPERATIONSNECSEL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY INC.NEOPHOTONICS CORPORATIONNEWPORT CORPORATIONPHILIPS PHOTONICSSANTEC CORPORATIONTT ELECTRONICS PLCULTRA COMMUNICATIONSVERTILAS GMBHVIXAR

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810389/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

