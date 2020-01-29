Global Vegetable Oil Market Study 2020-2025 - Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegetable Oil Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vegetable oil market is growing at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



Availability of a broad range of products and wide application in food and industrial sector are driving the market. Developing markets are gaining attention due to innovation in new flavors and healthy ingredients boost consumption in the coming years.



Growing demand for organic, healthy and natural products are also driving the market. The vegetable oil market is expected to expand with qualities such as low-fat, low-cholesterol, and low-calorie in the products. Increasing demand for edible oils in developing countries like China and India, due to improving economies and population growth majorly drives growth in vegetable oil consumption.



Key Market Trends



Increased Demand for Palm Oil in Developed Countries



Attributed to the multi-functional properties of palm oil in food and other industries, the segment remains the highest consumed oil in the world. Moreover, Palm oil is one of the most disbursed vegetable oil in the world. The primary users of palm oil include China, India, Indonesia, and the European Union. India, China, and the European Union do not produce crude palm oil and their demand is entirely met by imports.



There is substantial demand for palm oil from various end-user sectors across the world since it costs 20% less than most vegetable oils and is very versatile. In the past few years, palm oil production has amplified significantly, with almost all production growth determined in Malaysia and Indonesia. There is an increase in the demand for biofuel in most of the developed regions, which augmented the demand for palm oil.



Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Market



Asia-Pacific registers as the fastest growing region across the globe due to huge demand from the food sector, increasing health-conscious consumers, rising population, and changing living standards. Europe is the second largest market due to the trend towards healthier lifestyles and technological developments.



The rising affluence of China's middle-class population is permitting consumers to purchase higher-priced, packaged vegetable oils. Moreover, the ban on the sale of loose oils in some Chinese cities has further stimulated the demand for packaged oils. In addition, the Indonesian government has also imposed new regulations intended at increasing the domestic consumption of biodiesel made from palm oil.



Competitive Landscape



The global vegetable oil market is highly fragmented owing to the prevalence of small manufacturers over the giant players. Some of the key players in the market are Cargill, Incorporated, Kerry Inc., Olam International, and Archer Daniels Midland Company. Global companies are strategically adopting joint ventures and partnering with local players to increase market penetration.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Palm Oil

5.1.2 Soybean Oil

5.1.3 Rapeseed Oil (Canola)

5.1.4 Sunflower Oil

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Confectionery

5.2.2 Dairy Products

5.2.3 Bakery

5.2.4 Meat Products

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill, Incorporated

6.4.2 Kerry Inc.

6.4.3 Olam International

6.4.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.5 Bunge North America, Inc.

6.4.6 Richardson International Limited

6.4.7 DuPont

6.4.8 Dohler GmbH



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k70ebl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

